Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

Aries: Today is the day to enjoy and relax.

Finance: Expect expenditure related to health, entertainment, property.

Career: It's a beneficial day for sportspersons and people in sectors like entertainment, health, insurance.

Domestic & love life: House or vehicle maintenance is indicated. You may attend a family get-together.

Health: Some people may suffer from stress, injury, acidity or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: You will travel and make investments today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on property, vehicle, travel, business.

Career: Job transfer or training is indicated. Travel tourism may flourish. Dispute with business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Be cautious while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in the waist or feet.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: You will be able to fulfil your desires today, after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills or children are likely to come up. Your loan proposal might get sanctioned today.

Career: Dispute with staff is indicated. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Advice or help from father or children will be beneficial.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache, acidity or general pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today is the day to see growth in power/authority.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion and family.

Career: People in working in hospitals, policemen, firefighters, barbers will achieve success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid disputes with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee or back pain or body ache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

Leo: Travel is on the cards today. Some will focus on studies or work.

Finance: You will spend money on business-related matters, education, travel.

Career: People in sectors like education, real estate, auto, will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Students may face some difficulties in academics. Dispute with a family member is indicated. You may attend a religious event.

Health: Some people may suffer from acidity or pain in the thighs.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Losses are expected, so make wise decisions.

Finance: You spend money on travel.

Career: Commission agents, surgeons, insurance agents, hardware will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Communication is the key to avoiding family disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation, ear problem, and shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra: Control anger and focus on solving problems in personal and professional life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs, health is expected.

Career: People involved in event management, gym owners, will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike work-life balance. Minor fights with spouse are indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, throat problems or toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Focus on controlling anger.

Finance: Some people may apply for and get loans. You will spend money on spouse, education, health.

Career: People in fields like education, politics will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload in business or job responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, headache or body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Sagittarius: Today is the day to face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children.

Career: Some people may leave their job or take leave because of stress.

Domestic & love life: Family issues are indicated. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Some people will recover after painful treatment or operation.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

Capricorn: Hold onto your relationships tight both in personal and professional life.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: It a beneficial day for educationists, construction workers, doctors.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with parents is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart-related ailments.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius: Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: There might be unexpected expenditure related to children, health, business, education.

Career: Technicians, barbers, butchers, will achieve success. Disputes at office or the workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disagreements with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder or knee pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Pisces: Today is the day to travel with caution. You will find financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, vehicle, house, education.

Career: It's a good day for bankers.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as a problem in family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothache or throat pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

