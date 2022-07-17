Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day to enjoy and relax.

Finance: Expect expenditure related to health, entertainment, property.

Career: It's a beneficial day for sportspersons and people in sectors like entertainment, health, insurance.

Domestic & love life: House or vehicle maintenance is indicated. You may attend a family get-together.

Health: Some people may suffer from stress, injury, acidity or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: You will travel and make investments today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on property, vehicle, travel, business.

Career: Job transfer or training is indicated. Travel tourism may flourish. Dispute with business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Be cautious while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in the waist or feet.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: You will be able to fulfil your desires today, after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills or children are likely to come up. Your loan proposal might get sanctioned today.

Career: Dispute with staff is indicated. Servicemen will get promotion.

Domestic & love life: Advice or help from father or children will be beneficial.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache, acidity or general pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today is the day to see growth in power/authority.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion and family.

Career: People in working in hospitals, policemen, firefighters, barbers will achieve success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid disputes with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee or back pain or body ache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

Leo: Travel is on the cards today. Some will focus on studies or work.

Finance: You will spend money on business-related matters, education, travel.

Career: People in sectors like education, real estate, auto, will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Students may face some difficulties in academics. Dispute with a family member is indicated. You may attend a religious event.

Health: Some people may suffer from acidity or pain in the thighs.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo: Losses are expected, so make wise decisions.

Finance: You spend money on travel.

Career: Commission agents, surgeons, insurance agents, hardware will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Communication is the key to avoiding family disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation, ear problem, and shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra: Control anger and focus on solving problems in personal and professional life.

Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs, health is expected.

Career: People involved in event management, gym owners, will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike work-life balance. Minor fights with spouse are indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, throat problems or toothache.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Scorpio: Focus on controlling anger.

Finance: Some people may apply for and get loans. You will spend money on spouse, education, health.

Career: People in fields like education, politics will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload in business or job responsibilities.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, headache or body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Sagittarius: Today is the day to face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children.

Career: Some people may leave their job or take leave because of stress.

Domestic & love life: Family issues are indicated. Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Some people will recover after painful treatment or operation.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

Capricorn: Hold onto your relationships tight both in personal and professional life.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.

Career: It a beneficial day for educationists, construction workers, doctors.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with parents is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart-related ailments.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Aquarius: Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: There might be unexpected expenditure related to children, health, business, education.

Career: Technicians, barbers, butchers, will achieve success. Disputes at office or the workplace is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Avoid disagreements with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder or knee pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Pisces: Today is the day to travel with caution. You will find financial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children, vehicle, house, education.

Career: It's a good day for bankers.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as a problem in family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothache or throat pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red