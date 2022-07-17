Daily Horoscope for Sunday, July 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day to enjoy and relax.
Finance: Expect expenditure related to health, entertainment, property.
Career: It's a beneficial day for sportspersons and people in sectors like entertainment, health, insurance.
Domestic & love life: House or vehicle maintenance is indicated. You may attend a family get-together.
Health: Some people may suffer from stress, injury, acidity or headache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus: You will travel and make investments today.
Finance: Expect expenditure on property, vehicle, travel, business.
Career: Job transfer or training is indicated. Travel tourism may flourish. Dispute with business partner is indicated. Business tour is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Be cautious while travelling, as some damage or trouble is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from pain in the waist or feet.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
Gemini: You will be able to fulfil your desires today, after some struggle.
Finance: Expenditure for medical bills or children are likely to come up. Your loan proposal might get sanctioned today.
Career: Dispute with staff is indicated. Servicemen will get promotion.
Domestic & love life: Advice or help from father or children will be beneficial.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache, acidity or general pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
Cancer: Today is the day to see growth in power/authority.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion and family.
Career: People in working in hospitals, policemen, firefighters, barbers will achieve success. Servicemen will get promotion. Mistakes in work or dispute with seniors are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid disputes with children.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee or back pain or body ache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
Leo: Travel is on the cards today. Some will focus on studies or work.
Finance: You will spend money on business-related matters, education, travel.
Career: People in sectors like education, real estate, auto, will achieve success.
Domestic & love life: Students may face some difficulties in academics. Dispute with a family member is indicated. You may attend a religious event.
Health: Some people may suffer from acidity or pain in the thighs.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
Virgo: Losses are expected, so make wise decisions.
Finance: You spend money on travel.
Career: Commission agents, surgeons, insurance agents, hardware will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Communication is the key to avoiding family disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation, ear problem, and shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Libra: Control anger and focus on solving problems in personal and professional life.
Finance: Expenditure for business, family needs, health is expected.
Career: People involved in event management, gym owners, will benefit.
Domestic & love life: You will make efforts to strike work-life balance. Minor fights with spouse are indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain, throat problems or toothache.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Scorpio: Focus on controlling anger.
Finance: Some people may apply for and get loans. You will spend money on spouse, education, health.
Career: People in fields like education, politics will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer due to workload in business or job responsibilities.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, headache or body ache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
Sagittarius: Today is the day to face problems and find their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, children.
Career: Some people may leave their job or take leave because of stress.
Domestic & love life: Family issues are indicated. Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Some people will recover after painful treatment or operation.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
Capricorn: Hold onto your relationships tight both in personal and professional life.
Finance: Expenditure for education, house, vehicle is indicated.
Career: It a beneficial day for educationists, construction workers, doctors.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with parents is expected.
Health: Some people may suffer from heart-related ailments.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Aquarius: Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: There might be unexpected expenditure related to children, health, business, education.
Career: Technicians, barbers, butchers, will achieve success. Disputes at office or the workplace is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Avoid disagreements with seniors. Domestic life may be disturbed due to workload.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder or knee pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Pisces: Today is the day to travel with caution. You will find financial stability.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children, vehicle, house, education.
Career: It's a good day for bankers.
Domestic & love life: Control anger, as a problem in family is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from toothache or throat pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
