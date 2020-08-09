Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 9, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Love is in the air. Wear your best dress as you are likely to go on a 'virtual' date today! This day is all about entertainment and romance. Your energy is high and nothing will hold you back.
Do not disclose your planning with others. Keep your mind cool and calm. Those in the field of writing may have a successful day. Your bonding with someone from the opposite sex will improve. Just go ahead and enjoy this day.
Avoid gossiping, spreading rumours about others. Think twice before you speak. You need to charge your batteries. On the financial front, you may face some challenges.
Cancer women will win everyone's heart with their sheer grace and politeness. Your financial condition is likely to improve but you may also spend money on unwanted things, hence proper money management is needed. Work and family life will be happy.
Thinking about your own comfort and ignoring other's problem is a selfish act, make sure you don't do that. In terms of romance and personal relationships, this is an exciting day. Take care of your health.
Investments will be beneficial. The work pressure will ease down a bit. After so long, you would get to spend time with your family members. Shopping is on the cards. Use your money wisely.
Your social life could become the root of unwanted troubles. Be careful and keep an eye on your opponents. You may find that certain relationships are not going like the way you wanted to. Your health needs immediate care.
Whatever hard work you have done in the past to retain your position will be appreciated now. Major decisions with clients to get new contracts will be successful today. Overall, this is a good day in terms of business and finance.
You will receive positive guidance from your seniors. At the workplace, you would impress everyone with your charm and smartness. Try to reduce negative vibrations at home, it will lower the chances of quarrels.
You will prioritise your goals and would them meticulously. This is the period to grow, expand and achieve progress. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Your life partner may rely largely on you and would expect you to fulfil his/her expectations. Your love life may face some complications, it is advisable that you tackle all such problems diligently.
Constant interruptions and distractions could make you irritable and may raise your temper. Students have to prove their intelligence by taking awesome efforts in studies.