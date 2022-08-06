Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: You may buy property or vehicle today.

Career: People in fields like education, auto, realty will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Mother may have some health issues today. Good day to join courses career-oriented courses. Some people may get jobs.

Health: Some people may suffer from a common cold and cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Business deals, contracts, and meetings will be successful.

Finance: You may invest in communication or advertisements.

Career: People in fields like communication, journalism, publication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may spend time and enjoy the day with your siblings.

Health: Today your health will be fine. However, some people may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Be mindful of what you speak as the wrong choice of words might harm your reputation.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.

Career: People in fields like occult science / education / repairing/insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or breathing problems and toothache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today you may face problems in your career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, father or spouse.

Career: People in fields like insurance or surgeons or repair work will have a good day today.

Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education and travel is indicated. Take care of yourself, your spouse, and your father.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo: You will get returns on your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, office expansion. career development.

Career: Unemployed people may get jobs. People in fields like finance co. / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited

Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to workload or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems, constipation, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Virgo: Unemployed people will get jobs. Economic growth is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment or health.

Career: A good day for people in fields like law, religion, and entertainment.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse or children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, asthma, back pain or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Libra: You may take a break from your daily routine work and enjoy time with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children or entertainment.

Career: Some people may leave their jobs. People in fields like art and entertainment.

Domestic & love life: Good day for meditation. You may spend time with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, bronchitis or asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio: Today is the day to study and for some, it will be working from home.

Finance: expect expenditure on education or home.

Career: People in fields like communication, tourism, consultancy will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may feel lazy and would like to take a rest.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Sagittarius: Today is the day to struggle and earn.

Finance: Today, you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in fields like communication, literature, publication, speaker will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health. You will step out of your house for some work.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat and eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Capricorn: Today is the day to receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health or family needs.

Career: People in fields like finance, consultancy will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy time with their family.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth pain, throat or eye problem.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Aquarius: Travel, investment, and expenditure on medical treatment is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment or travel.

Career: It's a good day for people in sectors like health tourism, finance or pharmacy.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, sinus or eye problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Pisces: Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and parties.

Finance: Expect expenditure on celebration, party or travel.

Career: People in fields like event management, sports, art, tourism will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Long-duration travels may be planned. A delay in travel is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from low mood, asthma or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black