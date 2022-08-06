e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
article-image

Aries: Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: You may buy property or vehicle today.

Career: People in fields like education, auto, realty will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Mother may have some health issues today. Good day to join courses career-oriented courses. Some people may get jobs.

Health: Some people may suffer from a common cold and cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus: Business deals, contracts, and meetings will be successful.

Finance: You may invest in communication or advertisements.

Career: People in fields like communication, journalism, publication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may spend time and enjoy the day with your siblings.

Health: Today your health will be fine. However, some people may suffer from knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

Gemini: Be mindful of what you speak as the wrong choice of words might harm your reputation.

Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.

Career: People in fields like occult science / education / repairing/insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat or breathing problems and toothache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Cancer: Today you may face problems in your career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, father or spouse.

Career: People in fields like insurance or surgeons or repair work will have a good day today.

Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education and travel is indicated. Take care of yourself, your spouse, and your father.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain or headache.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo: You will get returns on your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, office expansion. career development.

Career: Unemployed people may get jobs. People in fields like finance co. / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited

Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to workload or illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems, constipation, or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

Virgo: Unemployed people will get jobs. Economic growth is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment or health.

Career: A good day for people in fields like law, religion, and entertainment.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse or children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, asthma, back pain or constipation.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Libra: You may take a break from your daily routine work and enjoy time with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children or entertainment.

Career: Some people may leave their jobs. People in fields like art and entertainment.

Domestic & love life: Good day for meditation. You may spend time with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, bronchitis or asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio: Today is the day to study and for some, it will be working from home.

Finance: expect expenditure on education or home.

Career: People in fields like communication, tourism, consultancy will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: You may feel lazy and would like to take a rest.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis or shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Sagittarius: Today is the day to struggle and earn.

Finance: Today, you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in fields like communication, literature, publication, speaker will achieve success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health. You will step out of your house for some work.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat and eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Capricorn: Today is the day to receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health or family needs.

Career: People in fields like finance, consultancy will benefit.

Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy time with their family.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth pain, throat or eye problem.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

Aquarius: Travel, investment, and expenditure on medical treatment is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment or travel.

Career: It's a good day for people in sectors like health tourism, finance or pharmacy.

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, sinus or eye problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Pisces: Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and parties.

Finance: Expect expenditure on celebration, party or travel.

Career: People in fields like event management, sports, art, tourism will benefit.

Domestic & love life: Long-duration travels may be planned. A delay in travel is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from low mood, asthma or bronchitis.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

RECENT STORIES

Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

Watch video: ISRO launches maiden SSLV Earth Observation and satellite made by 750 school girls

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Maharashtra: Two aviation engineers hospitalised after lightning strike in Nagpur airport

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Mumbai updates: BEST to introduce Ho-Ho bus service from August 8

Nagpur shocker: Parents beat 5-year-old daughter to death while performing 'black magic', shoot...

Nagpur shocker: Parents beat 5-year-old daughter to death while performing 'black magic', shoot...

India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route

India's new Akasa Air commences operations, takes off first flight on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route