Daily Horoscope for Sunday, August 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Aries: Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career.
Finance: You may buy property or vehicle today.
Career: People in fields like education, auto, realty will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Mother may have some health issues today. Good day to join courses career-oriented courses. Some people may get jobs.
Health: Some people may suffer from a common cold and cough.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Taurus: Business deals, contracts, and meetings will be successful.
Finance: You may invest in communication or advertisements.
Career: People in fields like communication, journalism, publication will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may spend time and enjoy the day with your siblings.
Health: Today your health will be fine. However, some people may suffer from knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
Gemini: Be mindful of what you speak as the wrong choice of words might harm your reputation.
Finance: You may pay insurance premiums or pay for tooth treatment.
Career: People in fields like occult science / education / repairing/insurance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat or breathing problems and toothache.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
Cancer: Today you may face problems in your career and family life.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health, father or spouse.
Career: People in fields like insurance or surgeons or repair work will have a good day today.
Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education and travel is indicated. Take care of yourself, your spouse, and your father.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain or headache.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Leo: You will get returns on your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, office expansion. career development.
Career: Unemployed people may get jobs. People in fields like finance co. / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited
Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to workload or illness.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems, constipation, or bronchitis.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
Virgo: Unemployed people will get jobs. Economic growth is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment or health.
Career: A good day for people in fields like law, religion, and entertainment.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse or children is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, asthma, back pain or constipation.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Libra: You may take a break from your daily routine work and enjoy time with your family.
Finance: Expect expenditure on children or entertainment.
Career: Some people may leave their jobs. People in fields like art and entertainment.
Domestic & love life: Good day for meditation. You may spend time with children.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain, bronchitis or asthma.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
Scorpio: Today is the day to study and for some, it will be working from home.
Finance: expect expenditure on education or home.
Career: People in fields like communication, tourism, consultancy will achieve success.
Domestic & love life: You may feel lazy and would like to take a rest.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis or shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
Sagittarius: Today is the day to struggle and earn.
Finance: Today, you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.
Career: People in fields like communication, literature, publication, speaker will achieve success.
Domestic & love life: Take care of mother’s health. You will step out of your house for some work.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain, toothache, throat and eye problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
Capricorn: Today is the day to receive delayed payments.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health or family needs.
Career: People in fields like finance, consultancy will benefit.
Domestic & love life: You may enjoy a romantic date. Married people may enjoy time with their family.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth pain, throat or eye problem.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
Aquarius: Travel, investment, and expenditure on medical treatment is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment or travel.
Career: It's a good day for people in sectors like health tourism, finance or pharmacy.
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis, sinus or eye problem.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
Pisces: Today is the day for celebrations, reunions, and parties.
Finance: Expect expenditure on celebration, party or travel.
Career: People in fields like event management, sports, art, tourism will benefit.
Domestic & love life: Long-duration travels may be planned. A delay in travel is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from low mood, asthma or bronchitis.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
