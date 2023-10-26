Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 28, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to entertainment /study with physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/premium/property/study

Career: People in entertainment/ art / surgeon / insurance /research / security / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: family get together with some gossip and dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from mental/ physical stress/ injury /headache /eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ travel/business/health

Career: tourism/medical/ security/entertainment /gym/ technicians /art will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain/ eye/stomach problem.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/earn/travel /success after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for health/children/entertainment/travel is indicated

Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ art/technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Entertainment/ tour with family with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back/ eye problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/enjoy/entertainment along with some stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/house/vehicle

Career: Police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes /entertainers /technicians will get success.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated along with some dispute

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/chest ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/education/travel/vehicle/communication

Career: People in education /construction /automobile/art/entertainment/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain /tooth ache /knee/eye problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel/commission/maintenance/health

Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance/art /tourism/entertainers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder/ eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ health/premiums is expected.

Career: People in event management / lodging / gym / technical/security/ art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache/body pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/ travel

Career: People in technical/gym / bar /pub /security /art/entertainment /medical will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from leg pain / head ache /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children /travel /entertainment/premiums

Career: Doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects /art/ entertainers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/entertainment/enjoy with some troubles

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /house /vehicle /business /entertainment /children/ spouse is indicated

Career: People in education/construction/ repairing /medical/ entertainment/art will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain/back pain /knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work/study/ travel/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/education/vehicle/house/travel

Career: People in fields like Technical/education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today loss is indicated so take decisions wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/travel/health/premiums

Career: People in fields like technical /medical/ police/security/sports/art/entertainers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain /eye problem/constipation

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

