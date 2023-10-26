Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 28, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to entertainment /study with physical or mental stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/premium/property/study
Career: People in entertainment/ art / surgeon / insurance /research / security / education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: family get together with some gossip and dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from mental/ physical stress/ injury /headache /eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ travel/business/health
Career: tourism/medical/ security/entertainment /gym/ technicians /art will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain/ eye/stomach problem.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/earn/travel /success after some struggle.
Finance: Expenditure for health/children/entertainment/travel is indicated
Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ art/technicians will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Entertainment/ tour with family with some dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back/ eye problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to study/enjoy/entertainment along with some stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/house/vehicle
Career: Police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes /entertainers /technicians will get success.
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated along with some dispute
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/chest ache
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/education/travel/vehicle/communication
Career: People in education /construction /automobile/art/entertainment/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain /tooth ache /knee/eye problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel/commission/maintenance/health
Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance/art /tourism/entertainers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder/ eye problem
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.
Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ health/premiums is expected.
Career: People in event management / lodging / gym / technical/security/ art/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache/body pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel/study & take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/ travel
Career: People in technical/gym / bar /pub /security /art/entertainment /medical will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from leg pain / head ache /body pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children /travel /entertainment/premiums
Career: Doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects /art/ entertainers will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/entertainment/enjoy with some troubles
Finance: Expect expenditure for education /house /vehicle /business /entertainment /children/ spouse is indicated
Career: People in education/construction/ repairing /medical/ entertainment/art will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain/back pain /knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to work/study/ travel/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/education/vehicle/house/travel
Career: People in fields like Technical/education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today loss is indicated so take decisions wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/travel/health/premiums
Career: People in fields like technical /medical/ police/security/sports/art/entertainers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain /eye problem/constipation
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
