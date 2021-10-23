Daily Horoscope for Saturday, October 23, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will discover a whole new self and explore underdeveloped talents and skills. There is a chance of a foreign tour or long distance education.

Taurus: You will feel fresh and active today and think of starting any new business in the financial or food sector. Those in the agriculture business will be happy due to good rainfall.

Gemini: Health will be the concern today. You might get depressed as things might not go your way and as per your schedule. You might spend on apparel, jewellery or dining out.

Cancer: Support from your associates will help to finalise your assignments. Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans and negotiations.

Leo: Be cautious as somebody close to you will shatter all your comfort and pleasure. Your enemies may hatch some conspiracy. Financial loss is likely, so be careful.

Virgo: You will have to work too hard for even minor achievements. It would be best if you looked after the administrative side of your business with extra care.

Libra: Sometimes, you get emotional when dealing with the opposite sex; this may incur a loss in your profession. Don’t interfere in settling the squabble of others.

Scorpio: Your leadership is going to give you fame. Be a little flexible on your judgements in politics. Obstruction will be reduced and your proposals will move ahead.

Sagittarius: There will be a lot of relief on the domestic front. You will get fame and honour in politics. You are likely to get success in the acting, sports and social sector today.

Capricorn: There will be some difficulties at the workplace and in business. Take care of your health. Romantic relationships will be good.

Aquarius: Keep all your avenues open. The atmosphere at the workplace and home will be pleasant. You will be very effective and powerful in meetings.

Pisces: Today, you have to focus more on domestic issues, and you will be able to handle them nicely. Misunderstandings with your partner will vanish.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 07:00 AM IST