 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 18, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain with some loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/medical bill/commission

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt / politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother/children or their ill-health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family party /picnic is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication /do house hold activities

Finance: Expect expenditure for health /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt /bank related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health of/dispute with father /brother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ children/ family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical/share traders/politicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to study/ invest /travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /education/vehicle

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ invest

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ career

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical /politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/self/business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt./education/travel/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/ travel

Career: People from occult/ insurance/research/ maintenance/ tourism/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Today some people may suffer from heart / BP /injury /fever

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse /medical / premiums

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ medical/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People from Banks/ finance/ medical / politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may find it difficult to balance family life and career

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/travel/study/earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/study/job

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

