Daily Horoscope for Saturday, November 18, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain with some loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education/medical bill/commission

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt / politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother/children or their ill-health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/study/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family party /picnic is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication /do house hold activities

Finance: Expect expenditure for health /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt /bank related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health of/dispute with father /brother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ children/ family needs.

Career: People in fields like medical/share traders/politicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time today.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to study/ invest /travel / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /education/vehicle

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ invest

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/ politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ career

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /medical /politics will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/self/business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt./education/travel/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education/ travel

Career: People from occult/ insurance/research/ maintenance/ tourism/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Today some people may suffer from heart / BP /injury /fever

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse /medical / premiums

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ medical/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may be disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People from Banks/ finance/ medical / politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may find it difficult to balance family life and career

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/travel/study/earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/study/job

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red