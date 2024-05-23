Daily Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study/ focus on job

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study

Career: People in communication/tourism/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel /enjoy / loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premium

Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of/dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ earn / be with family.

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life : Good time with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/travel

Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment

Career: People in tourism/medical/ entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life : Long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of loss and gain

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle /house

Career: People from education/communication/occult/maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ business

Finance: Expenditure for business/ travel/ / communication is expected.

Career: People from communication/ health /travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/medical/ travel/premiums

Career: People in medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/premiums/children

Career: People in medical/ /security / maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health / Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /spouse /travel / medical

Career: People in education /medical/ communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health / travel with /dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn/ enjoy/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education /sports

Career: People in fields like medical /communication /education /sports/ arts /entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red