 Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study/ enjoy/focus on job

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/entertainment

Career: People in communication/entertainment/sports/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy / study/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/entertainment/communication/study

Career: People from communication /tourism/education/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/travel

Finance: Expenditure for house/vehicle/education/travel is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/travel/premiums

Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel /communication/earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/ family

Career: People in tourism/medical/ investments will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of /Long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/job

Career: People from medical/communication/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ enjoy

Finance: Expenditure for business/travel/education/entertainment/sports is expected.

Career: People from communication/ entertainment/sports/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel /study /loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/house/ travel/premiums

Career: People in travel/occult/insurance/communication/repairing will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/premiums

Career: People in medical/security / maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: il health of/ Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/ loss/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /spouse /travel / medical

Career: People in maintenance /communication/tourism/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis/ asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ study / travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /entertainment/ education/ health

Career: People in medical /communication /education /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment/ dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

