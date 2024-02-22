Daily Horoscope for Saturday, February 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study/ enjoy/focus on job

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/entertainment

Career: People in communication/entertainment/sports/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy / study/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/entertainment/communication/study

Career: People from communication /tourism/education/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/travel

Finance: Expenditure for house/vehicle/education/travel is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/travel/premiums

Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel /communication/earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/ family

Career: People in tourism/medical/ investments will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of /Long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/job

Career: People from medical/communication/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ enjoy

Finance: Expenditure for business/travel/education/entertainment/sports is expected.

Career: People from communication/ entertainment/sports/travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel /study /loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/house/ travel/premiums

Career: People in travel/occult/insurance/communication/repairing will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/premiums

Career: People in medical/security / maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: il health of/ Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/ loss/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /spouse /travel / medical

Career: People in maintenance /communication/tourism/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis/ asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ study / travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel /entertainment/ education/ health

Career: People in medical /communication /education /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment/ dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red