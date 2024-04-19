Daily Horoscope for Saturday, April 20, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/ business /education/vehicle/spouse

Career: people in event management/ automobile/ entertainment /art /travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: family function / entertainment/travel with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney/ diabetes.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ travel/communication

Career: People from art/ ads / entertainment/ medical /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ children/travel

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Picnic/ long journey with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Day to be with family/study/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/education

Career: People in fields like automobile/ art /entertainment/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating / renovating your house.

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes /eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication/ premiums

Career: People from tourism/advertising/entertainment/art /maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey /picnic is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to earn/travel/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art / tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Happy time with family members is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today Physical/ mental stress/ loss is indicated, so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health/ premium /vehicle

Career: People from Entertainment/ art/pub/ lodging/ automobile will be benefited

Domestic & love life: illness of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / kidney/ hernia/sex problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the Day for expenditure/ travel/business/ enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ tourism/beauty will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ picnic /tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Today you may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / house/vehicle/ premiums

Career: People from automobile/ entertainment/art/ medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Disputes with family members is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day for enjoyment/ business/travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children /entertainment

Career: people in arts/ entertainment/ sports/ ads/ event will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/ hernia/ knee /sex/ eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study/ travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/travel

Career: People from art /education/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today loss is indicated, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/ maintenance/ health

Career: People from Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / art/ entertainment /insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated, so try to avoid it

Health: Some people may suffer from back /shoulder /kidney

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red