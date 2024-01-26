Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business/job
Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.
Career: people in automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.
Domestic & love life: Throat infection / ill health of wife is indicated
Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel
Career: People in fields like art/ entertainment/ medical /bank /travel /lodge / pub will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/neighbor is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems / mental / physical stress
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports/travel may get new opportunity.
Domestic & love life: You will get family support in your business.
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems/back pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/health /vehicle/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist/education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home. You will get family support
Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey /enjoyment with family members is indicated
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder/back pain / feet pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to enjoy /travel/ entertainment/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: enjoyment with family is indicated
Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
You must pay attention to your physical fitness.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/communication/travel/premiums
Career: People in occult/ maintenance/ bar/pub /travel will get success
Domestic & love life: You may not able to enjoy due to tiredness
Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to study/ travel/ entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.
Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Married/ love life will be romantic
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
You may get your insurance claim or maturity/get stuck money back
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ premiums
Career: Automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Non cooperation from life partner/business partner is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ /entertainment/ wife
Career: People in arts, entertainment, sports will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle
Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Enjoyment /entertainment /party is indicated today.
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / job / maintenance/ communication
Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / entertainers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.
Health : Some people may suffer from Throat/ shoulder / back pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red