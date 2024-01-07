 Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to concentrate on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle/property.

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may buy property / vehicle today. Good day for studies/ WFH

Health: Some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / weakness

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Business deals / contracts / meetings will be successful

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / advertisements/travel

Career: People in fields like communication / journalism / publication will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from knee pain /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today you must control your words, as they may spoil your image or make your loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ tooth treatment/ business

Career: People in fields like occult science / education / repairing/insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family members may help you in your work

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today you may face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / spouse /business

Career: People in fields like insurance /surgeons / repairing / people who deal with funeral rituals will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Trouble in higher education / travel is indicated. Take care of yourself / spouse.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / head ache /injury

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to get returns of your investments. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / business / career

Career: People in fields like finance co. / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited

Domestic & love life: family life may get disturbed due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / constipation / bronchitis

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

VIRGO

Economic growth is indicated. Stuck money may be recovered

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment / health

Career: People in fields like law& court / religion / entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / asthma / back pain /constipation

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LIBRA

Today you may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment

Career: People in fields like art / entertainment / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Good news from children is indicated. Good day for meditation. You may enjoy with children

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / chest pain / bronchitis /asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study / take rest at home / work from home

Finance: expect expenditure on education / home /travel

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / consultancy /education/vehicle/ construction will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to spend with Family / doing house hold work

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle and earn

Finance: Today you can get your stuck money back. You may get your insurance maturity.

Career: People in fields like communication / literature / publication / speaker will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today Take care of children. You will step out of your house for some reason

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / tooth ache / throat / eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to receive delayed payments

Finance: Expect expenditure on health / family needs

Career: People in fields like bank / finance / education will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Day to enjoy with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth pain / throat / eye problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

AQUARIUS

Today is the day for travel / expenditure / investment /medical treatment

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment / travel

Career: People in fields like medical / tourism / finance / pharmacy will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed because of illness or low mood,

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /sinus / eye problem.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party / travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on some celebration / party / travel

Career: People in fields like entertainment/religion / sports / art/ travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey may be planned. Delay in travels is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from low mood / asthma / bronchitis / hair fall

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

