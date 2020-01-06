Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 06, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Travelling to an exotic destination for a mini-vacation with your spouse/ partner is on the cards. Singles are more likely to fall in love. You may also get good marriage proposals.</p>.<p>Your ideas and visions will be appreciated. Those who are already in a relationship may want to jump into another relationship. Those in sports and politics will have a successful day.</p>.<p>Avoid taking big decisions today. Whatever risk you had taken in the recent past, you may get the result now. Don't improvise too much. Follow the 'wait & watch' policy.</p>.<p>Your life is slowly taking a progressive route. From finances and achievements, your focus is shifting to quality interactions and bonding.</p>.<p>Showing disagreement to someone's opinion is fine but showing dissent to extreme level can spoil the relationships. Try to cut down your expenses.</p>.<p>Promotion or a change in job profile is highly possible today. New romantic relationships will bring happiness. Spend quality time with your family.</p>.<p>Your interactions/ talks with others may impress, inspire and bring happiness to people around you. You will be in a very happy and a positive mood. Health will be good.</p>.<p>You are on the right track of success. You may think of changing your job or may plan to work and settle abroad. Those in business will grow and earn good profits.</p>.<p>Hurdles, delays increase your frustration and you will not be in a very happy mood today. At the workplace, listen to your closed ones or friends and try to follow what they say.</p>.<p>Your interest in religion will increase. Good health would positively reflect on romantic life. A delightful journey with partner will relive the good memories.</p>.<p>On the domestic front, family life may get a little disturbed. A spat with your former partner/ your ex is also likely. Stay away from negative people and focus on your present relationship.</p>.<p>Lord Ganesha will help you regain your lost confidence and you will emerge victorious over your enemies. All you have to do is chant his mantras.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>