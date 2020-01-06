Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 06, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 06, 2020



Aries (March 21-April 19)

Travelling to an exotic destination for a mini-vacation with your spouse/ partner is on the cards. Singles are more likely to fall in love. You may also get good marriage proposals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ideas and visions will be appreciated. Those who are already in a relationship may want to jump into another relationship. Those in sports and politics will have a successful day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Avoid taking big decisions today. Whatever risk you had taken in the recent past, you may get the result now. Don't improvise too much. Follow the 'wait & watch' policy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your life is slowly taking a progressive route. From finances and achievements, your focus is shifting to quality interactions and bonding.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Showing disagreement to someone's opinion is fine but showing dissent to extreme level can spoil the relationships. Try to cut down your expenses.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Promotion or a change in job profile is highly possible today. New romantic relationships will bring happiness. Spend quality time with your family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your interactions/ talks with others may impress, inspire and bring happiness to people around you. You will be in a very happy and a positive mood. Health will be good.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You are on the right track of success. You may think of changing your job or may plan to work and settle abroad. Those in business will grow and earn good profits.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Hurdles, delays increase your frustration and you will not be in a very happy mood today. At the workplace, listen to your closed ones or friends and try to follow what they say.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your interest in religion will increase. Good health would positively reflect on romantic life. A delightful journey with partner will relive the good memories.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

On the domestic front, family life may get a little disturbed. A spat with your former partner/ your ex is also likely. Stay away from negative people and focus on your present relationship.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Lord Ganesha will help you regain your lost confidence and you will emerge victorious over your enemies. All you have to do is chant his mantras.

