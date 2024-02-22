Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel / study / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ medical /politics/journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Harmony in Family is indicated. Nearby travels are indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for family /travel/ communication

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Travel with family member indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for losses, so take wise decisions

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Disputes in family is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness/ BP

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ look after health

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /business

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism/ medical /Politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to enjoy / growth

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/entertainment/sports

Career: People in fields like banking/ Hotel /medical/journalism/ art/ sport/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time.

Health: Some people may suffer from back / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/vehical/house/business

Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to travel/communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel / communication

Career: People in political/medical/bank /tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: take care while traveling with family

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury /eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: People in medical/sports/politics/bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill-health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn /travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/travel/ health

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors/tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red