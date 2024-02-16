 Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 19, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study /health care

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/communication/career

Career: People in communication/ tourism/ education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day of gain and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today gains are connected with some loss

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle is indicated

Career : People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Success party for education/ marriage celebration with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/education/travel

Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment

Career: People in education /occult /religious /art/ entertainment/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back /muscle pain/ bronchitis/eye problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /maintenance/ health

Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance people will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ business/ take care of health

Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ health/ travel is expected.

Career: People from management / communication/ health /travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain/ear/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/ travel/premiums

Career: People in art/entertainment /medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/education/house/vehicle/premiums

Career: People in construction/ Garage/ maintenance/ entertainment/ communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /house /vehicle / spouse

Career: People in education /medical/ automobile/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / asthma/ear/ leg/ eye problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work / travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/family needs/premiums

Career: People in medical/communication/ travel/occult / insurance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn & enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/entertainment/education/house/vehicle

Career: People in fields like communication /education /sports /entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain /eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

