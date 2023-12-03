Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 04, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to travel /study physical or mental stress
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/premium
Career: People in communication/tourism/education/insurance /research /security medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma /injury etc
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy and loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums
Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of/dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to celebrate success in business/ career after some struggle.
Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle/education is indicated
Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication/technicians will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family party/ Success party for education/business is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain /stomach ache/ acidity
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to study/travel /invest/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/education/travel
Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ Police/technicians will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family/ Enjoyment with family along with some dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear/back pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment
Career: People in education / automobile /tourism/ construction will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back / bronchitis/ chest/ heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of gain and losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/maintenance/ health/education/vehicle
Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance/education people will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel/ study/ business/ control speech
Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ medical/ travel is expected.
Career: People from communication/ health /travel /technicians will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain/tooth/ eye problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/medical/ travel/premiums
Career: People in medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / tooth ache /bronchitis
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/premiums/travel
Career: People in medical/police/security/ defense/sports/maintenance /communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: il health of/ travel Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / feet/eye problem/asthma/ cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house /vehicle/spouse /travel
Career: People in education /medical/ automobile/communication/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with/dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from heart/ asthma/leg/ throat problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums
Career: People in medical/communication/occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to earn/ enjoy/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education/travel
Career: People in fields like medical /communication /education /sports/technical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment with some dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red