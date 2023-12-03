 Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 04, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/premium

Career: People in communication/tourism/education/insurance /research /security medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma /injury etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of/dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to celebrate success in business/ career after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication/technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family party/ Success party for education/business is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain /stomach ache/ acidity

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/education/travel

Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ Police/technicians will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family/ Enjoyment with family along with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear/back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment

Career: People in education / automobile /tourism/ construction will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back / bronchitis/ chest/ heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of gain and losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/maintenance/ health/education/vehicle

Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance/education people will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ business/ control speech

Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ medical/ travel is expected.

Career: People from communication/ health /travel /technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain/tooth/ eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/medical/ travel/premiums

Career: People in medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/premiums/travel

Career: People in medical/police/security/ defense/sports/maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: il health of/ travel Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / feet/eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house /vehicle/spouse /travel

Career: People in education /medical/ automobile/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with/dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from heart/ asthma/leg/ throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/communication/occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn/ enjoy/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education/travel

Career: People in fields like medical /communication /education /sports/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

