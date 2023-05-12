Daily Horoscope for Friday, May 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health/ vehicle/house/education

Career: People in fields like occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your business / land/ communication/travel

Career: People in tourism/ communication/ maintenance/property/technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Problems in relationship /travel / communication is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / feet pain / lumber pain is indicated

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ property/ premium/ family.

Career: People from security/ police/ technical/gym/barbers/butchers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / tooth ache /lumber pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Day to take care of health / take initiative in work/ control your anger

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health.

Career: Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ maintenance

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members/ spouse is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / knee pain /body pain /head ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/invest with care.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel / health is expected.

Career: People in Security /police/technical/ barbers/butchers/ maintenance /tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Travel/hospitalization of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from acidity/ eye problem/back pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/education/premium.

Career: commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / acidity /chest pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business / vehicle/house is expected.

Career: People in fields like gym / security /technical/maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / knee pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/travel/education

Career: People in fields like police/ repairing / construction / travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache /body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today disputes/loss/physical/mental stress is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/ health /insurance.

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain /tooth ache/ injury/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/ travel/ business

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle /travel is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to earn/ success with struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure on office maintenance/travel/health

Career: People in fields like barbers/ butchers / arm forces/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with maternal relatives/sibling is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment /sports

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment/ sports.

Career: People in fields like police / entertainment /sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: fun time with family is indicated with some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / back pain/ knee pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White