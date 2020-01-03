Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 03, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will work hard today. You will earn fame only if you avoid taking short cuts. Your work life will keep you busy. Extra responsibilities and duties are on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Save money for a better future. Be flexible and go with the flow as certain situations may be in a state of flux and you need to keep making changes as you go along.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Situations at the workplace are going to be tough, but you will handle it with ease and confidence. Keep a watch on enemies as they are likely to put you in trouble.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The latest technology and better procedures to make your work more efficient could provide you with enough free time to pursue your favourite leisure activities.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Hidden emotions will surface and you may express your intense love to the person you like. Minor disagreements with colleagues at the workplace are likely today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

This is not the right time to accept any challenges or giving commitments. Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving any vehicle.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There might be a disappointment in the workplace. People will try to put the blame on you but, in such a situation you will have to keep calm.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

We live in a competitive world, with hard work and dedication all we need is luck. And today, luck is by your side. All you need to do is work hard. Writers will do well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You are advised to avoid stress and eat healthy foods. You may change your job. Your honour may rise on the social front. You may reach new heights in your respective field.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Progress by leaps and bounds in business is to be expected through connection with foreigners & acquaintances. Today, intuition will be the game changer of your life.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those who are pursuing formal studies or are in the field of formal studies can count on for their recognition now. You will get things more comfortably and effortlessly than ever before.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Decisions should be taken under caution. Invest very carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors. There might be some delay in projects this will depress a bit.

