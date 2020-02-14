Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 14, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will move ahead in life by leaving all your fears behind. Those who want to change their jobs or profession should do it today. Romantic life will bloom.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Pre-planning with some hard work will help achieve your goals in time. Those in business and politics will gain victory over enemies. Don't hide your feelings, emotions from your partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your business relations will be improving now and you will get a chance to clear up previous misunderstandings with your clients. Control your anger and keep your mind calm.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Opportunities are around the corner for business people. Consult elder members of the family for solving domestic problems. Misunderstandings with your life partner will get over.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Busy work schedule will keep you on your toes. Sports people and lawyers will have a favourable day.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Morning battle with your spouse will end in a sweet and romantic evening. Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely. You should concentrate more on your work.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may get confused while making a decision about your married life. People in the sports or acting sector may have a tough day. Staff members or co-workers may misbehave with you.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There might be few problems related to excise, employment or capital. Natives shall get the result of their efforts in due course of time.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those looking for investment in real estate could come across attractive options, just make sure that you don’t go over budget. Trading in the stock market is risky today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will find a way to get out of a difficult situation in the workplace. Your colleagues will guide you to complete your pending assignments on time. Love is in the air.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Making future plans won't be easy because your partner/spouse does not see things the same way you do. Work pressures will increase.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in politics and social work have to take important decisions quickly. Don't hesitate if you have some doubts over something at the workplace, share or clear it with the seniors.

