 Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 27, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Saturday, September 27, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 27, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | Photo Credit: FPJ

Aries

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day for emotional and spiritual growth.and travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on spiritual practices, education, or mental well-being.

Career: People in fields like psychology, healing, education, and social work will be benefited.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Dismisses Plea Of 56-Year-Old Law Student Who Wrote Legal Language Paper In Hindi Instead Of English
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Bombay HC Slams Authorities Over Missing 24,000 Census Certificates In Madh Island Illegal Structures Case
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Supreme Court Orders Delhi Developer To Refund ₹43 Lakh With 18% Interest To Plot Buyer After 10-Year Delay
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand
Mumbai News: BMC Charts Mega Water Supply Expansion With Dams, Desalination & Reuse Projects To Meet Soaring Demand

Domestic & Love Life: You may spend time reflecting on relationships. A good day for introspection and meditation.

Health: Some people may suffer from sleep disorders, anxiety, or fatigue.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Taurus

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Business partnerships and financial planning will be important today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on networking, legal matters, or financial planning.

Career: People in finance, law, consultancy, and contracts will get benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Good time for deep conversations with family and close friends.

Health: Some people may suffer from joint pain or muscle stiffness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Green

Gemini

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Communication and clarity will be crucial today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health check-ups, communication tools, or

professional fees.

Career: People in media, writing, counseling, and astrology will find success.

Domestic & Love Life: Family discussions may lead to emotional healing.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infections, sinus issues, or eye strain.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Yellow

Cancer

CANCER

CANCER |

Work and relationships may feel challenging today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on home repairs, health, or family obligations.

Career: People in healthcare, insurance, and mental health services will be

benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Disagreements with family members may arise. Patience is key.

Health: Some people may suffer from digestive issues or headaches.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

Leo

LEO

LEO |

Recognition and rewards for past efforts will come today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on luxury items, career advancement, or business needs.

Career: People in finance, medicine, and HR will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Responsibilities may affect your family time. Balance isnecessary.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye strain or back pain.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

Virgo

Financial growth and stability are indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, or leisure activities.

Career: People in law, entertainment, and teaching will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Small disagreements with spouse or children may arise.

Health: Some people may suffer from stress-related issues or digestive problems.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Brown

Libra

LIBRA

LIBRA |

Time to focus on family bonding and relaxation.

Finance: Expect expenditure on home decor, family outings, or entertainment.

Career: People in arts, media, and spirituality will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: A good day for meditation and family bonding.

Health: Some people may suffer from respiratory issues or back pain.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Pink

Scorpio

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Self-reflection and emotional healing are needed today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education, travel, or therapy.

Career: People in research, consultancy, tourism, and psychology will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: A peaceful day to focus on home and personal well-being.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain or allergies.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: White

Sagittarius

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Effort and patience will bring rewards today.

Finance: Stuck payments may be recovered. Good day for financial planning.

Career: People in communication, literature, and public speaking will be successful.

Domestic & Love Life: Children may require attention and care today.

Health: Some people may suffer from toothaches or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

Capricorn

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Financial gains and delayed rewards are expected today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on family needs, health, or home investments.

Career: People in banking, finance, and education will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: A good day to relax and enjoy time with family.

Health: Some people may suffer from minor throat or dental issues.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Silver

Aquarius

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Travel, investments, and self-improvement are in focus today.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, self-care, or professional courses.

Career: People in healthcare, tourism, and finance will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Emotional distance in relationships may be felt today.

Health: Some people may suffer from sinus issues or throat infections.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Blue

Pisces

PISCES

PISCES |

A day of celebration, emotional fulfillment, and travel.

Finance: Expect expenditure on celebrations, vacations, or self-improvement.

Career: People in entertainment, spirituality, and sports will be benefited.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel plans may face minor delays but will be enjoyable.

Health: Some people may suffer from fatigue, anxiety, or hair fall.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Black

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Conscious Vaastu Approach To Emotional Clarity, Spatial Healing, And Restoring Personal Energy...

Conscious Vaastu Approach To Emotional Clarity, Spatial Healing, And Restoring Personal Energy...

Mercury in Libra: Is Your Sign Ready For The Diplomatic Shift?

Mercury in Libra: Is Your Sign Ready For The Diplomatic Shift?

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 27, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, September 27, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, September 26, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, September 26, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 25, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Thursday, September 25, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...