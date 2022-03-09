Suga Birthday Special: Halsey shares adorable wish for her BTS 'twin' Suga

Singer-songwriter Halsey extended heartfelt birthday wishes to BTS' Suga, who has turned a year older on Wednesday.

Halsey, who has been a collaborator and good friend of Suga, took to her Instagram Story and shared a strip of three black and white pictures in which Suga could be seen cuddling her son Ender.

She captioned the post as, "happy bday twin," and dropped a black heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope also wished Suga by sharing a video from their car ride together.

"Happy birthday my brother," he wrote alongside the clip.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:46 PM IST