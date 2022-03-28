Oscars 2022 Winners List: From Jane Campion to Billie Eilish, here's who lifted the trophy at the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony is being hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan.

The winners for the 94th Academy Awards are as follows:

Best Picture - CODA

Best Director - Jane Campion (The Power of Dog)

This is her first Oscar win in the category. She also became the first woman to have been nominated twice in the best directing category and the only the third woman after Chloe Zhao's win last year for 'Nomadland' and Kathryn Bigelow's win for 'Hurt Locker' in 2010.

Best Documentary Feature - Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Actor - Will Smith (King Richard)

Smith ended his dry run at the Oscars as he lifted the best actor trophy. It was third time lucky for the 53-year-old star who was previously nominated in the same category twice -- 'Ali' and 'The Pursuit of Happyness' -- but couldn't go all the way.

In 'King Richard', Smith delivers a towering perfomance as Williams and paints a sympathetic portrait of the tennis stars' father, who was shaped by poverty, violence and discrimination.

Best Actress - Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Best Original Song - No Time To Die by Billie Eilish, FINNEAS

Best Animated Feature - Encanto

Live Action Short Film - The Long Goodbye

International Feature Film - Drive My Car

Best Original Screenplay - Belfast

Best Supporting Actor - Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kotsur scripted history as he became the second deaf person to win the best supporting actor trophy at the Oscars. His win comes more than 35 years after his co-star Marlee Matlin won an Oscar for lead actress for 'Children of a Lesser God' (1986).

Best Supporting Actress - Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

The science fiction blockbuster 'Dune' won six Academy Awards. These include Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, Best Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:41 AM IST