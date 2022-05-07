'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Box Office Collection Day 1: Benedict Cumberbatch's film mints whopping Rs 32.74 crore on opening day

One of the most anticipated movies, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' had a great advance sales which opened a month before the release, a first for any Hollywood movie.

Despite tough regional competition across markets and a non-holiday period release, the film has performed extremely well on Day 1 owing to the positive word of mouth, huge fan following and craze for Marvel films in India.

The film minted a whopping Rs 32.74 crore on the first day itself and it is now poised for a strong weekend.

It is the biggest Hollywood opener of 2022 and the fourth biggest Hollywood film opening of all time in India.

Marvel Studios' ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is an action-adventure American superhero film based on Marvel Comics. The film is written by Michael Waldron and directed by Sam Raimi.

It stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

It is the sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) and the 14th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:41 AM IST