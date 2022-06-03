Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' to release in India a day before the US

Audiences will see their favourite Avenger Thor back onscreen after three years post ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

‘Thor Love and Thunder’ will see the blockbuster duo Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reuniting after five years post the superb success of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and such is the fervent excitement and unprecedented demand here, that the big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut.

Marvel Studios ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to release in Indian theatres on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.