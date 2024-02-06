What Is Female Genital Mutilation? Risks, Complications & All You Need To You

Representative Health | Unsplash

The world observes an important day on February 6 reflecting on women's reproductive health. International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation takes place annually on this day spreading awareness about the condemned ritual of genital mutilation in young girls which is prevalent in several regions even today.

The day was established by the United Nations in the early 2000s to raise voices and eradicate the harmful procedure of removal of female genital organs for non-medical reasons. As we mark this international day, know about genital mutilation, its risks, and consequences on females. However, one must not ignore that it is also carried out in males for religious reasons and claimed sexual productivity.

What Is Female Genital Mutilation?

Genital mutilation is a concerning ritual mainly rooted in religious and traditional beliefs. Talking of females, it refers to the process of removal of the vulva or any other female external genitalia for non-medical reasons.

Often abbreviated as FGM, it is also known as circumcision and notes the practice of either partially or completely getting rid of external female genitalia such as the clitoris, labia, or vulva.

Risks And Complications

While there are no clear findings of the procedure benefitting sex life, some argue that to be true while supporting carrying out genital mutilations. Some studies record the consequences of it and throw light on some risks and complications.

- Genital tissue swelling

- Urinary problems

- Bleeding and wound-healing issues

- Low self-esteem and mental health issues

- Painful sexual intercourse

United Nations On FGM

It is considered a violation of human rights and a form of gender-based violence. According to the UN, FGM also violates a person's rights to health, security, and physical integrity, the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, and the right to life when the procedure results in death.

UN points out that more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone female genital mutilation, often before they report puberty.