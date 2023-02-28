WB govt issues advisory after increase in deaths due to respiratory infections

Representative image | File Photo

Kolkata: Amidst rising numbers of deaths of infants due to respiratory infections in West Bengal, the state government on Tuesday issued a new advisory to curb the disease in the state.

After the state health secretary’s meeting with the Chief Minister at state secretariat Nabanna, the state health department released a 10 pointer advisory which all the hospitals have to follow.

“A separate Paediatric ARI clinic is to be made operational so as to reduce the waiting time at OPD. Beyond OPD hours Paediatric ED is already to run at MCHs at 24*7 basis should continue. In other hospitals, Paediatricians at Emergency beyond OPD hours are to be ensured. No Paediatric ARI cases shall be referred without the knowledge of the concerned MSVP/ Superintendent. Referral cannot be done unless bed is ensured at the destination hospital,” read the 10 pointers advisory.

The advisory also added that the ventilators and other logistics should also be kept ready at hospitals.

It may be noted that five infants on Tuesday died in two state run hospitals in Kolkata due to respiratory infection. Though doctors are unsure that all the deaths have happened due to Adenovirus, which is creating havoc in the state, and the samples have been sent for testing. Out of the five children, two were being treated at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital and three others were treated at the Dr B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences.

Adenovirus is affecting people of all age groups but deaths are seen amongst infants. According to a doctor, in children, Adenovirus usually causes infections in the respiratory and intestinal tracts.

According to a mother who lost her child on Tuesday at BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, her child was suddenly unable to breathe and after the situation worsened, her child died.

“My child was passing stool while breathing heavily. The doctors said that he would visit back later to treat my. After that, the situation worsened my child collapsed,” said the weeping mother.

A father of an infant who is admitted at BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences said that due to scarcity of beds, at least three patients are kept on a single bed.

“I live nearby Kolkata. I think my son is affected with Adenovirus. The ICUs and CCUs are all filled and my son is kept with two other patients on the same bed,” complained the person on the request of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) along with doctors were seen announcing to take adequate precautions for the children and also to visit doctors in case of any flu like symptoms.

In the last three days at least 10 children died due to respiratory infection and Saturday out of three deaths one death was confirmed due to Adenovirus.

