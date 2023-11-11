 Vit D Supplements During Pregnancy Can Reduce Risk Of Asthma In Child? Here's What We Know
The study, based on a review of studies since 2016, links vitamin D deficiency to childhood asthma and wheezing, a major cause of illness in young children.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy can help reduce rates of asthma and wheezing in children | Representative Image

Vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy can help reduce rates of asthma and wheezing in children compared to standard prenatal multivitamins, according to a study. 

Vitamin D deficiency linked to childhood asthma and wheezing

Vitamin D is a nutrient from sunlight exposure, diet, or supplements. It is commonly considered essential to bone health but also has a role in autoimmune and other illnesses. Based on a review of studies since 2016, the study links vitamin D deficiency to childhood asthma and wheezing, a major cause of illness in young children. About 40 per cent of kids report daily wheezing at age three. By age 6, 20 per cent are diagnosed with asthma. 

"Vitamin D deficiency is very common, especially in pregnant women who are not taking supplements," said Scott T Weiss from Brigham Women's Hospital and professor at Harvard Medical School. "Based on our findings, we would recommend that all pregnant women consider a daily intake of at least 4400 IU vitamin D3 throughout their pregnancy, starting at the time of conception," he added. 

Experts recommend follow-up clinical trial

The latest review paper, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, summarises previous studies and genetic findings that further strengthen the possibility of a causal relationship between vitamin D and asthma and suggests several considerations for planning a follow-up study. 

"We recommend that a follow-up clinical trial should start as early as possible in pregnancy and supplement with 6000 IU vitamin D and seek a very high enrollment of women of colour," said Weiss. "Such trials could deepen our understanding of the potential impact of vitamin D on pregnancy outcomes and early-life asthma."

AIIMS-Bhopal Works With Telangana's AIIMS-Bibinagar To Develop More Potent Treatment For Asthma
