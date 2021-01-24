This new natural antioxidants is gaining popularity in India, and can keep heart, cancer diseases at bay

New Delhi: If you want to keep your immune system strong for fighting cardiovascular diseases or cancer, start taking natural antioxidants as health experts stressed that it helps in improving overall health by providing many other health benefits.

According to experts, antioxidants are substances that may protect your cells against free radicals, which play a role in heart disease, cancer and other diseases. Free radicals are molecules produced when your body breaks down food or when you're exposed to tobacco smoke or radiation.

The latest antioxidant which is produced for the first time in India is gamma oryzanol, which is very quickly gaining popularity as a super antioxidant. It is a substance that is taken out of rice bran oil. It is also found in wheat bran and some fruits and vegetables.