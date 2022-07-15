Yoga: 6 benefits of Garuda Mudra for better living

Come monsoon, and all we feel like doing is gorging on hot bhajiyas and other snacks along with a hot cup of tea or coffee. However, our very indulgences also become a source of digestive problems during the season. The change in weather causes an imbalance in our energies along with health problems. Though there are several over-the-counter medicines and supplements available to counter them, these ailments can be easily solved with easy self-healing techniques like mudras. Unless, of course, you have a serious medical condition.

The Garuda (Eagle) mudra is a figurative representation of an eagle in flight. When the air (vayu) or vata is out of balance in the body, it is common to feel either constricted or completely scattered. As a result, one feels lazy, lethargic, irritable, and hungry. The Garuda mudra restores vata and helps you calm down. Once the vata is balanced, the mind and body will feel inspired and energised.

Garuda mudra is a solution to several health issues. Besides its numerous physical and mental benefits, it also uplifts your emotional traits by enhancing meditative practices. However, people with high blood pressure should not practice this mudra.

How to practice the mudra

1. Place your hands with palms facing upwards on the thighs or knees

2. Close your eyes and take deep breaths

3. Now, overlap the right wrist over the left extending the fingers of both hands

4. Interlock both the thumbs by hooking the right thumb on the knuckle of the left

5. Place your hands with interlocked thumbs at the lower portion of the abdomen, near Sacral chakra (Swadishthan), with palms facing yourself

6. Stay like this and take 10 deep breaths

7. Increase the level, place your hands closer to the navel (Solar Plexus) and again take 10 deep breaths.

8. Slowly bring your hands to the upper part of the abdomen, covering the liver and pancreas, and inhale and exhale 10 times

9. Lastly, bring your hands to the chest, covering the heart and lungs (anahat chakra). Keep your left hand on the chest, and keep your right hand directed towards the left shoulder, open fingers of both hands and take 10 deep breaths

The exercise will take about four minutes. Do it thrice a day. Like any other mudras, practising this mudra in the morning is beneficial. However, you can practice it any time whenever you sit for mindful breathing. Do this mudra three times for at least five minutes or 15 minutes in a stretch daily. You can also practice the mudra standing in tadasana or sitting in a chair.

Benefits

1. Inculcate fearlessness and the feeling of letting go

2. Balances the air (vayu) element, hence cures vayu dosha

3. Improves digestion

4. It’s a soothing gesture for the mind and helps reduce stress and anxiety

5. Regulates blood circulation

6. It is a therapeutic action for muscle spasms and menstruation pain