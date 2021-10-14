The inspiring life and journey of Dr Shyam Sunder Bansal

Today, we bring you the inspiring journey of the health pioneer Dr. Shyam Sunder Bansal.

When he first established SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Dr. Shyam Sunder Bansal really had only one founding vision in mind. The goal was to be able to provide affordable, yet the most exceptional healthcare to his patients.

However, the man with the glorious vision had simple beginnings in Bhiwani, Haryana. After completing his MBBS from Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Dr. Bansal earned his MD in Medicine, Doctorate of Medicine in Cardiology and Diplomate of National Board in Cardiology (DNB). His zeal to continue learning motivated him to undertake a medical tour abroad. Back in 1995, a year into his practice, Dr. Bansal went to the Mayo Clinic, USA, and the Rodenberg Clinic in Germany to understand the practices and the procedures followed abroad. Later on, he also visited Japan to witness the healthcare practices in the hospitals there. In fact, in the decades-spanning career that he has had, Dr. Bansal has never stopped incorporating the experiences and knowledge of his peers into his own medical practices.

As the first qualified cardiologist from Haryana, Dr. Bansal started his career at Escorts Hospital and served there as the Head of the Cardiology Department for eight years. In a time where most of the speciality treatments were given by general physicians, he was the first certified cardiologist in Haryana. This was the first step in bringing dedicated heart treatment to the state of Haryana and he played a crucial role in the same. Later, when Dr. Bansal moved to the Metro Heart Institute, he started the first full-fledged dedicated heart center of Haryana, where he introduced many developing heart procedures, while in 2009, Dr. Bansal was made the Managing Director of Metro Heart Institute with Multispecialty.

It was his experiences and learnings throughout his career that encouraged him to establish the SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital in 2020. Now, as the Chairman & Managing Director at SSB Heart and Multispeciality Hospital, Dr. Bansal has helped treat over 1 lakh heart patients including many international patients over 26 years of his medical practice.

Over the span of his professional career, Dr. Bansal has been awarded numerous awards and recognitions, including the 2012 Rashtriya Gaurav Award and recognition by the IMA (Indian Medical Association). Apart from these, he has been awarded the Fellowship of American College of Cardiology and the Fellowship of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, USA. However, for him personally, his best accomplishment is that he treated over 1 lakh heart patients, performing thousands of heart procedures like angioplasty, hole closure without surgery, pacemaker, etc, during a former partnership with Metro Heart Institute in 2009. Of course, that number has gone up significantly since then.

Now, as he looks to the future, Dr. Bansal finds himself incredibly hopeful for the emergent practices and procedures that will not only help the medical community but also the patients at large. Developments such as stem cell research and the emergence of more non-invasive procedures are helping build a brighter and safer future ahead. Envisioning to bring world-class health treatments to the common man at affordable prices is what drives Dr. Bansal, who has just started to create greater influences on the health infrastructure of our country.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 08:56 PM IST