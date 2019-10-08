SuicideAwareness trends on Twitter as people raise awareness about suicide on World Mental Health Day

Today is ‘World Mental Health Day’ which focuses on suicide prevention, organized by the World Federation for mental health supported by WHO. According to reports, every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide and this is the reason WHO is marking 10th October as a World Mental Health day to prevent the suicide rates.

#SuicideAwareness is trending on Twitter today. Also Twitteratis are tweeting about suicide awareness. Even Bollywood celebrities are helping to spread the word. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who always takes initiative on social issues shared a tweet on her profile which said, “Hello... Could one friend copy and repost? I am trying to demonstrate that someone is always listening. ❤❤ #SuicideAwareness”.