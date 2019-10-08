SuicideAwareness trends on Twitter as people raise awareness about suicide on World Mental Health Day

Today is ‘World Mental Health Day’ which focuses on suicide prevention, organized by the World Federation for mental health supported by WHO. According to reports, every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide and this is the reason WHO is marking 10th October as a World Mental Health day to prevent the suicide rates.
#SuicideAwareness is trending on Twitter today. Also Twitteratis are tweeting about suicide awareness. Even Bollywood celebrities are helping to spread the word. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who always takes initiative on social issues shared a tweet on her profile which said, “Hello... Could one friend copy and repost? I am trying to demonstrate that someone is always listening. ❤❤ #SuicideAwareness”.
B town celebrity is also one of them who tweeted this message to spread awareness on suicide. According to WHO data, the age standardized suicide rate in India is 16.4 per 100,000 for women (6th highest in the world) and 25.8 for men (ranking 22nd). India also has the highest suicide rate in southeast Asia. India’s high suicide rate occurs in an environment where social acceptance is low and infrastructure and help is lacking. This is why it is important to create an awareness about suicide in a country like India.
