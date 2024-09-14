Suffering From Carpal Tunnel Syndrome? Do This Self-Healing Technique Now

Pic: Freepik

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurs when the carpal tunnel, a passageway in the wrist, or the tissues surrounding the flexor tendons swell. This, in turn, puts pressure on the median nerve. This pressure can result in pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand.

According to the AAOS, carpal tunnel syndrome may occur due to different factors, such as repetitive hand use, pregnancy, and some health conditions. Alongside hand weakness, other symptoms include:

numbness, tingling, pain, and burning in the fingers

shock-like sensations radiating to the fingers

pain and tingling that travel to the forearm

A person may drop things due to hand weakness and numbness. This is a late stage effect of carpal tunnel syndrome. Usually, the tingling and pain are present for a long time and may become severe before weakness develops.

Symptoms

Symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome include:

Pain

Tingling

Numbness

Weakness

Loss of coordination of the hand

The pain and weakness can travel up the arm if the pressure on the nerve persists.

Diagnosis

A healthcare provider or physical therapist can usually diagnose carpal tunnel syndrome by reviewing your symptoms and examining your hand and arm. Sometimes a nerve conduction study (which tracks electrical activity through nerves) may be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a treatable problem. Rest, ice, and over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications usually help. A wrist brace, and adjustment of the wrist motion during work can prevent carpal tunnel syndrome from getting worse.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a treatable problem. Rest, ice, and over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications usually help. A wrist brace, and adjustment of the wrist motion during work can prevent carpal tunnel syndrome from getting worse.

