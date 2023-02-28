States, UTs asked to keep record on heat-related ailments by MoHFW

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan | Photo: Twitter Image

The Health Ministry on Tuesday asked states and union territories to share daily surveillance reports of heat-related illnesses starting March 1, 2023. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requested the authorities concerned to disseminate guidelines for the national action plan on heat-related illnesses to all districts. Moreover, hospitals have been directed to keep adequate essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, and ORS ready, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity. Additionally, all health facilities have been asked to regularly update the department on deaths due to heat.

𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲'𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆

“The initiative under the national programme on climate change and human health will be conducted on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Ensure that all health facilities continue to keep line lists of cases and deaths. State, districts and city health departments should ensure the implementation of heat-related health action plans and support in planning, mapping and assessing response to heat along with the responding agencies,” said Bhushan in a communication to the state government.

Bhushan has directed all hospitals to ensure uninterrupted electricity for the constant functioning of cooling appliances, along with the installation of solar panels and the implementation of energy conservation measures to reduce indoor heat. In addition, rainwater harvesting and recycling plants are also being explored for self-sufficiency in water.

𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁, 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗼𝗛𝗙𝗪 𝗮𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆

“States may also utilise community-level awareness materials regarding the precautions to be taken to safeguard oneself against heat waves. The public health advisory mentioning Do's and Don'ts prepared by NCDC could be used as a template and customised to suit local needs,” the advisory read.

Senior health officials from the state and civic health department said they have passed on the circular to each district, directing them to follow the instructions issued by the Health Ministry. Moreover, they also directed all the district health officers to keep a close watch on heat-related illnesses considering the temperature will increase the in coming days and cases will also increase.

𝗗𝗼𝘀 & 𝗱𝗼𝗻'𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗡𝗖𝗗𝗖

Stay hydrated

Stay covered

Stay alert in terms of local weather news

Stay indoors as much as possible

Avoid getting out in the sun, especially 12.00noon & 3.00pm

Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

Do not go out barefoot

Avoid cooking during peak summer hours