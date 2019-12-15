Self-care is the key to happiness

What are the issues being faced by Indians at present?

Mental illness is a problem that depends on no factor either gender, socio-economic background or age. It can happen to anybody. According to statistics by World Health organisation(WHO) the rate of people suffering from depression has increased in India, the major case primarily being lack of awareness, lack of acceptance and treatment gap.

Work place stress has become a common thing now due to over competitive environment and high achievers tend to get more affected as they have to outperform themselves.

One in every four corporate professionals suffers from some form of mental ill-health such as anxiety, stress or even depression. Most mental health issues are a result of loneliness. We need to start the process of listening and talking to the people in need of help.

Some organisations are beginning to change and are taking baby steps to help people adjust better at the workplace and to improve interpersonal relationships so that people can speak comfortably to their colleagues about their problems. It is conflict resolution and emotional empathy which helps in understanding the problem and even resolving it.

What are the taboos related to mental illness in India?

Awareness must be created around mental illness and people should come forward and talk about their problems rather than putting it under the covers. In today’s generation especially in India many people are taking their life, because they live in the myth that achievers can’t have mental illness.

Mental illness should be included in health policies to remove the stigma from the corporate world regarding the problem and make it an acceptable situation. Mental health concerns should not be neglected and people should seek help and professional support should be easily accessible to all.

In November we started a campaign where we are asking people to send us the stereotypes that prevent men from expressing their feelings and seeking help for their mental health.

Does mindfulness really work?

The first step is to intentionally be aware of what is going on inside your mind and what is happening in the present moment. It does improve concentration and helps calm the mind, focusing on what is in front of us, not hopping from thought to thought.

How one can incorporate mindfulness in daily life?

Mindfulness helps us in responding to the situation and not reacting to the same. Take time when responding to a situation and it should not be spontaneous, because if we take time then the negative thoughts go down by nearly 50 per cent and people respond on the basis of rational thinking. We should keep all negative thoughts at bay and stay positive to keep ourselves away from mental illness.

So one should train the brain properly. The training should be inculcated since school itself where people are taught to be more resilient, and emotional intelligence is developed in them through daily programmes in school to help them deal with real life situations and failures. Self-care is most important and only if we are happy within can we spread happiness everywhere.

One should stay in the present moment and lead a balanced life. We all need it the present competitive world where we should be fully aware of our thoughts and experiences.

Inculcate efficiency, productivity and the person is able to focus on the work. When we incorporate techniques of mindfulness, the first thing which happens is that we learn to live a balanced life.

To put things right in the workplace, one should encourage open dialogue and the people must be open to take feedback and even criticism in a positive manner.

It’s good to be compassionate towards others but it is equally important to be compassionate towards ourselves. We are always trying to be super moms, bosses and all and it’s our striving towards perfection that is taking a toll on us.