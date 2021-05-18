Novel portable, low-cost Covid-19 test developed

New York: US researchers have developed a new portable Coronavirus test that can get accurate results from a saliva sample in less than 30 minutes.

Many of the components of the hand-held device used in this technology, called Scalable and Portable Testing (SPOT) , can be 3D-printed. The test can detect as little as one viral particle per 1-microlitre drop of fluid, researchers report in the journal Nature Communications.

"We developed a rapid, highly sensitive and accurate assay, and a portable, battery-powered device for Covid-19 testing that can be used anywhere at any time," said lead researcher Huimin Zhao, chemical and biomolecular engineering professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, in the US.