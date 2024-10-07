Need To Foster Compassionate Groups To Enhance Quality Of Life For Cancer Patients & Their Families: RGCIRC

New Delhi: The Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (RGCIRC) on Friday drew attention to the need for fostering compassionate communities to enhance the quality of life for patients and their families.

Announcing the formation of support groups aimed at enhancing community engagement, the institute stated that these groups will provide comprehensive relief from cancer-related pain and distress while also recognising death as a natural process and prioritising quality of life.

About The 2nd Annual PACES 2024 Event

The second Annual Palliative and Hospice Care Educational Symposium (PACES 2024) was organised here to highlight the importance of palliative care. Cancer survivors, patients and experts gathered at the event.

Read Also World Mental Health Day 2024: Revitalise Your Mind And Body Through Movement And Mindfulness

Gauri Kapoor, medical director at RGCIRC, Niti Bagh, elaborated on the initiative and said, "Our mission is to reduce suffering and enhance the quality of life for our patients. Through initiatives like the FAQ booklet and the Palliative Care Support Group, we are committed to building a compassionate community that supports every patient on their journey."

What Will Be The Role Of Support Group?

The support group will address the physical, mental and emotional needs of patients and care-givers, fostering connections among families and offering essential bereavement support, the RGCIRC said in the statement.

Read Also Identifying Workplace Gaslighting And Safeguarding Your Mental Health

Sunny Malik, consultant in-charge of the Department of Pain Management, Hospice Care & Palliative Medicine at RGCIRC, acknowledged the challenges of forming a palliative care support group.

"While there are many oncology support groups, establishing a palliative care group is challenging. Patients often pass away, and their loved ones may avoid gatherings due to painful memories. This emotional toll makes it difficult to create a supportive environment, but we believe it is essential," he said.

Read Also Self-healing Techniques To Improve Heart Health

Initially targeting 10 to 15 families, the Palliative Care Support Group aims to create a supportive community where members can share their experiences, providing comfort and understanding during difficult times, the statement said.

Additionally, the group will also raise awareness about palliative care and connect patients with essential resources such as wheelchairs, beds, medical equipment and nursing support, it added.