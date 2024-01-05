Mumbai News: Infant's Liver Saves Teen Suffering Rare Disorder

Representational image

Waiting for a liver transplant since April 2022, a 14-year-old boy suffering from a rare genetic disorder got a new lease of life on January 3. The teen owes lifetime gratitude to the family of an 18-month-old infant, which consented for the organ donation after the child was declared brain dead. Kudos to the Mumbai and Gujarat police who joined forces to create a green corridor for speedy transportation of the liver and covering a distance of 281km in just over four hours.

18-month-old toddler becomes organ donor

The teen was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder, causing excessive serum cholesterol levels. The medical complications posed risks of heart attacks and stroke at an early age. The patient found an organ donor in the 18-month-old toddler from Surat. The infant was declared brain dead after suffering a fall at home.

The transplant was performed at the by a team of doctors led by Dr Anurag Shrimal, Director, Transplant Surgery and Dr Vibhor Borkar, Director, Pediatric Hepatology and Gastroenterology from Nanavati Max Institute of Liver, Intestine and Pancreatic Transplant. Explaining the teen's condition, Dr Shrimal said that he was diagnosed with Type 1 familial hypercholesterolemia.

Awareness about paediatric organ donations can prove lifesaving, says doctor

In simple terms, the boy's serum cholesterol levels remained alarmingly high (two to three times that of permissible limits), leading to degeneration of blood vessels. “This condition not only affects his liver's ability to regulate cholesterol but also significantly increases his risk for early cardiovascular and neurological complications,” he said.

The transplant is a significant step towards improving the teen's overall health and longevity of life, Dr Borkar added. Increased awareness in paediatric organ donations can prove to be lifesaving for children with high-risk conditions, said Hospital Mangla Dembi, Senior Vice President.

Mumbai and Gujarat police facilitate transportation of organ

Mumbai and Gujarat police and traffic authorities were instrumental in facilitating the rapid transportation of an organ through busy city streets. Their coordinated efforts ensured that the ambulance could navigate the 20 km stretch from Dahisar check naka to Nanavati Max Hospital in just 24 minutes.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pravinkumar Padwal said, “Mumbai police will remain committed to facilitate green corridors for the secure and fast transport of organs. We encourage community members to spread awareness about organ donation, which has the potential to save countless lives.”