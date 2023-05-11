 Monkeypox outbreak is no longer a global health emergency, declares WHO
e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthMonkeypox outbreak is no longer a global health emergency, declares WHO

Monkeypox outbreak is no longer a global health emergency, declares WHO

More than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year, according to WHO's latest report.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Photo: PTI

The World Health Organisation on Thursday declared that Monkeypox is no longer a global health emergency. The viral disease had led to confirmed cases in more than hundred countries.

"Yesterday, the emergency committee for mpox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of mpox no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern.

"I have accepted that advice, and am pleased to declare that mpox is no longer a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO's statement comes almost a year after it had issued a public health emergency of international concern – “an extraordinary event” that constitutes a “public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease” and “to potentially require a coordinated international response.”

More than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year, according to WHO's latest report.

Although WHO had earlier in the year noted a sustained decline in the number of reported cases, it had also expressed concerns about a possible resurgence in some regions and persisting transmission in some countries. (With agency inputs)

Read Also
World Health Organisation: Monkeypox risk is higher in kids under 8
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Monkeypox outbreak is no longer a global health emergency, declares WHO

Monkeypox outbreak is no longer a global health emergency, declares WHO

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day: Know 7 surprising facts about the disease

International Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Awareness Day: Know 7 surprising facts about the disease

Dr. Jathin Rai's Expert Insights on Managing Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Through Exercise

Dr. Jathin Rai's Expert Insights on Managing Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) Through Exercise

Move over Quinoa! 7 Desi superfoods that surpass foreign options in taste and nutrition

Move over Quinoa! 7 Desi superfoods that surpass foreign options in taste and nutrition

Maharashtra: Number of persons contracting HIV via blood transfusion rises 4 times, reveals RTI data

Maharashtra: Number of persons contracting HIV via blood transfusion rises 4 times, reveals RTI data