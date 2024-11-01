 Lower Leg Pain: Causes, Symptoms, And Sujok Therapy For Instant Relief
Lower leg pain can stem from a variety of causes

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Freepik

Lower leg pain can stem from a variety of causes, such as muscle strains, shin splints, cramps, long standing, due to tiredness or even underlying conditions like varicose veins, peripheral artery disease, or deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Common causes

Injury, overuse or sudden movement during activities can strain the muscles.

Shin splint is common in runners, this pain is felt along the shinbone due to repetitive stress.

Cramps or muscle spasms can be due to dehydration, lack of nutrients, or overexertion can lead to cramps.

Varicose Vein, if standing for long periods, may cause dull, aching pain.

In peripheral artery disease, narrowed blood vessels can cause pain during physical activity.

DVT is a serious condition involving blood clots, often accompanied by swelling and warmth.

Self-treatment

Resting the legs and elevating them above the heart level can reduce swelling and pain.

Warm and cold compresses.

Gently stretching the calves and leg muscles can help.

Staying hydrated and ensuring a diet rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium can prevent cramps.

Sujok Therapy

Massage on the highlighted area (see pic) on the top part of the fingers gently for five to 10 minutes. You can apply any type of long, big single seed or green peas seeds on red coloured area (see pic).

If pain persists or worsens, consult a healthcare professional.

Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com

