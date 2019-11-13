Ladies, don’t dine after 6 pm it may up risk of heart diseases

A heart health score based on meeting the Life’s Simple 7 was computed. “The preliminary results indicate that intentional eating that is mindful of the timing and proportion of calories in evening meals may represent a simple, modifiable behaviour that can help lower heart disease risk,” said study lead author Nour Makarem from Columbia University in the US.

During the study, participants of the study kept electronic food diaries by computer or cell phone to report what, how much and when they ate for one week at the beginning of the study and for one week 12 months later. Data from the food diary completed by each woman was used to determine the relationship between heart health and the timing of when they ate.

Researchers found that, after 6 p.m. with every one per cent calories consumed heart health declined, especially for women. These women were found more likely to have higher blood pressure, higher body mass index and poorer long-term control of blood sugar. Similar findings occurred with every one per cent increase in calories consumed after 8 p.m.

—IANS