Glittering awards night, wine, dine and more: How Mumbai partied this week

Wellness and swellness

Giving the Oscars a run for its money were the many personalities, including all those lovely ladies, who walked into ITC Grand Central for the asiaSpa India Awards 2019. The very first to make a big impression was Mandira Bedi, but then she was the host and had to be well in time.

It was a celebration of the best in the health, wellness, fitness hospitality and beauty industries in India and also across the globe. Awardees included Dia Mirza (Woman of Substance), Kiara Advani (Star of the Year) and Karan Johar (Style Icon).

Also making her presence felt was asiaSpa India editor Aindrila Mitra who warmly welcomed all the guests. The cocktails and dinner affair sure was a night to remember.