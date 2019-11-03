Glittering awards night, wine, dine and more: How Mumbai partied this week

Wellness and swellness
Giving the Oscars a run for its money were the many personalities, including all those lovely ladies, who walked into ITC Grand Central for the asiaSpa India Awards 2019. The very first to make a big impression was Mandira Bedi, but then she was the host and had to be well in time.
It was a celebration of the best in the health, wellness, fitness hospitality and beauty industries in India and also across the globe. Awardees included Dia Mirza (Woman of Substance), Kiara Advani (Star of the Year) and Karan Johar (Style Icon).
Also making her presence felt was asiaSpa India editor Aindrila Mitra who warmly welcomed all the guests. The cocktails and dinner affair sure was a night to remember.
Specs appeal!
Many people did not recognise Savio D’Sa for, perhaps for the very first time, he was not wearing his trademark dark glasses at night! He was there at Farzi Cafe as his Elite Expat Club teamed up with High Street Phoenix to host a Diwali party.
The decorated festival square was a nice spot for a photo op before stepping into the restaurant. Farzi Cafe donned a subtle and elegant decor that matched the classical Indian fusion music performance by Mandar and Devendra.
Yes, champagne was popped with singer and music producer Lesle Lewis who was the chief guest and guest of honour Shibani Kashyap, along with Maitreyee Banerjee, head marketing, High Street Phoenix and Palladium. The expatriates and Indian guests relished the drinks and bites.
A ‘Nice’ wine & dine night
Simply splendid was the sit-down delightful dinner paired with fine wine at the All Things Nice presentation of Michelin Star chef Stéphane Gaborieau teaming up with Sofitel Mumbai BKC executive chef Neeraj Rawoot and the hotel’s culinary team.
It was treat time with a five-course dinner paired with Indian and international wines selected by sommelier Nikhil Agarwal, CEO, All Things Nice.
Savoured were Grover Zampa Soirée Brut, Art Collection Rosé, Vijay Amritraj Réserve Collection White and Chêne Grande Réserve from Grover Zampa Vineyards, Bodegas Valdemar Blanco, Spain from Flipsydee and Premius Bordeaux Rouge from Monika Enterprise. Partners at this exciting event included co-sponsor Hafele, French luxury hotel Sofitel Mumbai BKC and TWG Tea.
Hot on the spot
Piping Hot — that’s a nice name for a restaurant, evoking images of piping food prepared at home and served around a family on the dining table. Well, the restobar was the venue for a double whammy — the pre-Diwali party and the launch of a music label and song from the Meet Bros and Raajeev Sharma.
The music was heard loud and clear at the launch of the romantic song ‘Tere Chale Aane Ke Baad’ sung by Vibhas and Aakanksha Sharma under Dhunkii music label with the video featuring Vishal Pandey and Aroma Sharma.
The place was packed with musicians and TV people and looking happy indeed was Piping Hot founder Dr Ananth Vaidyanathan who was with Ajay Arora and Regina Gakhar, directors of Touch of Class Foods Pvt Ltd.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)