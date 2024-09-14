Knee Pit Pain: Easy Sujok Therapy For Instant Relief

Pic: Freepik

The back of the knee is or knee pit is commonly referred to as the popliteal fossa. It's the shallow depression located at the back of the knee joint. The popliteal fossa contains several important anatomical structures, including nerves, blood vessels, and lymph nodes. There can be various reasons for pain. It can be dull or shar pain.

Symptoms

Dull or sharp pain

Swelling or a noticeable lump behind the knee

Stiffness or difficulty bending of the knee

Tenderness when pressing on the area

Limited range of motion in the knee

Pain may worsen with movement or activities like walking, running, or kneeling

Radiating pain around the area

Numbness or tingling in the lower leg if nerve affected

Causes

Knee Pit Pain are popliteal cyst, arthritis, knee injury, degenerative changes, overuse, strain etc

Accumulation of synovial fluid, often associated with arthritis or a knee injury

Hamstring Tendonitis - inflammation or irritation of the hamstring tendons that attach behind the knee, often due to overuse or strain

A tear in the cartilage that cushions the knee joint, which can cause pain behind the knee if the tear is located in the posterior part of the meniscus

Inflammation of the popliteus tendon is often due to repetitive knee bending and straightening

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Knee Osteoarthritis: Degeneration of the knee calf muscle strain or tear

Compression or irritation of nerves in the back of the knee

Ligament injuries like sprains or tears in the knee ligaments

Home remedies

Rest and avoid aggravating activities: Avoid activities that exacerbate the pain, such as prolonged standing, running, or heavy lifting.

Ice Therapy: Apply ice packs to the back of the knee for 15-20 minutes several times a day to reduce swelling and numb the pain.

Compression: Use an elastic bandage or compression wrap to provide support and reduce swelling. Make sure it's not too tight to avoid restricting blood flow.

Elevation: Keep the leg elevated above heart level when resting to reduce swelling.

Over-the-counter pain relievers: NSAIDs like ibuprofen or naproxen can help reduce pain and inflammation.

Gentle stretching and strengthening exercises: Perform gentle stretches for the hamstrings and calf muscles. Strengthening exercises for the quadriceps and hamstrings can provide better knee support.

Heat therapy: Use heat packs after the initial swelling has reduced (usually after 48 hours) to relax muscles and improve blood flow.

Supportive footwear and knee braces: Wearing proper footwear and using a knee brace can provide support and reduce strain on the knee joint.

Maintain healthy weight: Reducing excess weight can relieve stress on the knees.

Massage Therapy: Gently massaging the muscles around the knee can improve circulation and relieve muscle tension.

Hydration and anti-inflammatory diet: Staying hydrated and eating a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce pain and promote healing.

Sujok Therapy

Moxa therapy (delivering heat to the highlighted area shown in figure) on the front and back of the hand works wonders. Mung Seeds can also be used. Keep the seeds in place with a medical adhesive tape and leave them overnight. Sujok ring can be rolled on the joint on the hand but be careful so as not to block blood flow.

If the pain persists, worsens, or is accompanied by symptoms such as redness, excessive swelling, or fever, consult a healthcare professional to rule out any serious conditions, such as a blood clot or severe injury.