India's First Luxury Supercliniq Brand SKUCCII Launched In Mumbai |

Now you don’t need to travel to Paris, London, LA, Korea or Dubai, SKUCCII Supercliniq ensures perfection from head to toe without the hassle of international trips. Whether it's your hair, your skin, or even something you never knew you needed a boost in, this place is your Supercliniq for all things fabulous. Pioneering a new era in luxury aesthetic care, SKUCCII Supercliniq presents a comprehensive suite of 37+ multi-specialty treatments with groundbreaking aesthetic procedures.

SKUCCII Supercliniq

SKUCCII Supercliniq, India's first of a new generation of luxury face, skin, hair, body, aesthetic gynecology, intimate wellness and IV rejuvenation Supercliniq, has officially opened its doors within Raghuvanshi Mills in South Bombay.

This supercliniq promises an invigorating experience from the expansive, temperature-controlled space to the luxuriously laid out treatment suites, and several India-first aesthetic technologies.

Moroever it brings expertise of its five visionary founders: Dr. Meghna Mour's dermatological prowess, Karan Mahana's entrepreneurial spirit, Mahendra More's strategic insights, Pallavi More's artistic touch and Kamal Mour's global sourcing know-how.

Details of brand

Dr Meghna Mour, co-founder and Medical Head of SKUCCII Supercliniq, shared, "We embodies our unwavering commitment to creating a transformative haven where every individual can embark on a journey of holistic rejuvenation. Our treatments are designed by Medicine, Craftedby technology and Pampered by luxury. It will redefine personalised care and luxurious well-being."

She comes with over 21 years of experience and notable qualifications - M.B.B.S, D.D.V, D.V.D (Mumbai), Laser specialist (Australia), and Clinical Management from IIM Ahmedabad.

It will also be the first to bring sought-after aesthetic technologies all in one supercliniq, like the HydrafacialMD, known for its unmatched skin and hair rejuvenation, and Exion, designed to address various skincare concerns, to India.

More features

Adding to their list of firsts, they proudly offer the complete BTL Lounge, featuring the transformative Emsculpt Neo for unparalleled body sculpting, the Emface for comprehensive facial rejuvenation, the versatile Exion catering to various skin concerns, and the remarkable Emsella redefining the wellness landscape.

That's not all - they also house the first Emerald laser for effective body fat reduction, the Exion RF for comprehensive skin rejuvenation, and the Ballancer Pro for detox and fat reduction under one roof in India, setting a new standard in skincare.