How Sujok Therapy Can Help In Overcoming Dizziness In An Instant

Pic: Freepik

Dizziness is a common sensation that can feel like light-headedness, vertigo (spinning), or unsteadiness in the head. A person feels like sense of losing balance or fainting. There are various reasons for this.

Causes

Inner ear problem can cause dizziness and sense of losing balance.

Dehydration or low blood sugar, lack of fluids or low glucose levels can reduce blood flow to the brain.

Rapid drops in blood pressure can cause dizziness.

Certain medications, especially blood pressure drugs, antidepressants, and sedatives, can have dizziness as a side effect.

Low iron levels can reduce oxygen transport, leading to light-headedness.

Anxiety stress and some mental health conditions can create a physical sensation of dizziness.

Migraine often causes vertigo or a spinning sensation.

Heart Issues like arrhythmias or heart disease can impact blood flow and cause dizziness.

Symptoms

A sensation that you or your surroundings are moving.

Light-headedness and unsteadiness can cause difficulty keeping balance, particularly when standing or walking.

Nausea accompanied by queasiness or vomiting.

Fatigue and weakness

Remedies

Drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Eat regular, balanced meals to maintain steady glucose levels.

Rise slowly from sitting or lying positions to avoid sudden drops in blood pressure.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Get Enough sleep as rest helps regulate your nervous system.

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce anxiety and stress.

Ginger tea or supplements can help alleviate dizziness and nausea.

Focus on a stationary object If spinning occurs.

Sujok Therapy

Press with probe on the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. This sometimes brings instant relief. After that apply moong seeds on the same area and keep for three to four hours. Use medical adhesive tape to hold them in place.

If dizziness is persistent or severe, it’s better to consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying conditions.