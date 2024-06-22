How Flowers Can Help Elevate Our Health Quotient

Pic: Freepik

In Indian culture, flowers hold an indispensable position, from goddess Kali’s red hibiscus symbolising power to goddess Saraswati's lotus representing purity and enlightenment. Their benefits, akin to their symbolism, extend far beyond their aesthetic appeal. Flowers can significantly enhance our health and well-being through various senses.

Aromatherapy

The fragrance of flowers is not just pleasing to the senses; it also has therapeutic benefits. Aromatherapy, the practice of using essential oils and scents to promote healing, often relies on flower extracts. The olfactory system is directly connected to the brain's limbic system, which governs emotions and memories, making scents a powerful tool for influencing mood and behaviour. Lavender, jasmine, and chamomile are known for their calming effects. Lavender has a compound called Linalool which inhibits inflammation in the limbic system. Jasmine has certain acids that help in jamming specific signals to the brain. Certain floral scents, like rose and peppermint, have analgesic properties and can help reduce the perception of pain.

Visual vitality

The mere sight of flowers can have profound effects on our mental and emotional health. Looking at the radial symmetry of a Dahlia with its vibrant colours, intricate patterns, and overall charm evoke feelings of happiness, tranquillity, and inspiration. Viewing flowers can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Being surrounded by natural environments can lower the levels of the hormone associated with stress, known as cortisol.

Tender touch

The textures of petals, leaves, and stems can engage the sense of touch, creating a soothing and grounding effect. For example, the smooth petals of Pansy, or the fuzzy Bottlebrush with its quirky colours provides a gentle experience.

Gardening offers multiple tactile benefits as it is a hands-on activity. The physical act of planting, weeding, and harvesting can be meditative. It can also heighten sensory awareness and mindfulness, helping individuals stay present and connected to their environment.

Nature’s connect

Flowers, as part of the natural world, can help individuals feel more secure with their nature, thus improving psychological well-being. This connection, often referred to as "biophilia," suggests that humans have an innate affinity to interact with the natural world and other forms of life. It can enhance cognitive function and creativity. Individuals exposed to natural elements tend to have problem-solving abilities.

Conclusion

Flowers have been used throughout history to convey emotions, symbolise ideas, and mark important life events. The act of giving and receiving flowers can have significant emotional and psychological impacts. They can express feelings that words cannot. They are often used to convey love, sympathy, gratitude, and celebration. Flowers can strengthen interpersonal bonds and social relationships.