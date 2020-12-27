Here's how to get back in your old fitness regime after recovering from Covid

Start Slow: Any serious ailment takes a toll on your body, and recovery is all about regaining the lost strength. However in this process of regaining we must remember that we cannot recover all the strength at once. Exercising must aim at gradually getting there. Start with exercising for one or two days in a week and slowly increase to alternate days. Keep a check on your endurance levels and don’t hesitate to cut down on the number of days exercise should your body not permit you. Similarly limit your exercise time to 20 minutes in the beginning and slowly increase the duration, ensuring you don’t push your physical limit.

Start light: Avoid intense workouts when you start your exercises post recovery.

Instead begin with a brisk walk or a light jog in the first week and gradually double the timing or increase the pace. Walking or jogging outdoors will give you the much required fresh air and sunlight that are vital to your recovery. Ensure you choose an outdoor area that is free from poor air quality, example choose a park as opposed to a road with heavy traffic. Walking/ jogging can slowly progress to running/cycling. Again listen to your body and do only as much as you can. Keep shifting in between the pace and intensity of your exercises, slow down or rest whenever you need to.

Rebuild: After taking adequate rest (two-three weeks), you can start working out at a gym to slowly increase your strength levels.