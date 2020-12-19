Pea power: The amazing health benefits of eating protein-rich green peas

Today we are living in two epidemics: One is the epidemic of lifestyle diseases, and other is of misinformation. Right awareness and education is the first step to creating good health or reversing diseases. One such area where people need right awareness is Protein.

With the herd mentality of eating too much protein, people today are unfortunately choosing too much animal or artificial protein. However, what we do not realise is that there are many plant-based foods that are also loaded with high protein. In fact, when we choose plant foods with high protein content, we not only get good protein, but also fibre, vitamins and minerals, which are not found in animal or artificial protein. Hence the question is not about protein or no protein, but which type of protein should we be eating.

It has been scientifically proven that plant protein is more beneficial to us compared to animal or artificial protein. There is one seasonal superfood which not only is one of the best sources of plant protein, but also has incredible health benefits. This superfood is green peas, which is very easily available during the winter season. This naturally sweet legume is rich in essential vitamins, and antioxidants like vitamin K, C, folate, manganese and fibre. Few benefits of consuming green peas are:

Improves digestion: Peas contain prebiotic and fibre that is super beneficial in the digestive process. Fibre helps in the movement of food through the digestive tract. This is essential for proper digestion and elimination of toxic substances. Peas also contains phytoalexins, an antioxidant that can inhibit H.Pylori, the bacterium that causes stomach and duodenal ulcers, and stomach cancer.

Great source of iron: Peas are a great source of iron. Iron deficiency is the leading cause of anaemia. If you are iron deficient, your body can't make enough healthy oxygen-carrying red blood cells, thereby causing haemoglobin deficiency. Iron helps combat fatigue and gives you strength.

Good for eye health: Apart from high in vitamins and minerals, peas are packed with carotenoid phytonutrients, lutein and zeaxanthin, which are known to promote vision and eye health. Lutein also reduces the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration or loss of vision in old age.

Heart health: There are well-documented health benefits of green peas in the area of cardiovascular disease. Because of the strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of green peas, they protect the healthy functioning of our blood vessels.

Good for skin health: Peas are an excellent source of Vitamin C, which plays a significant role in the production of collagen. Collagen helps keep the skin firm and glowing. The antioxidants which are present in peas, such as flavonoids, catechin, epicatechin, carotenoid and alpha carotene, help prevent signs of ageing too.

Good for men’s health: Peas can help increase the sperm count and motility. Peas contain a plant compound named Glycodelin — a substance that can help strengthen sperms and improves their ability to fertilize an egg.

Helps in weight loss: Weight loss always has to be a by-product of becoming healthier. Since peas contain both high fibre and high protein, they become an ideal food for someone wanting to lose weight the right way.

Reversing diabetes: Fibre is the best ingredient for anyone who intends to reverse their diabetes. Because of the high fiber content in green peas, there have been innumerable studies showing benefits of peas in reversing and preventing diabetes.

Once we become aware of these super health benefits of green peas, we are tempted to add them in our day-to-day habits and routine. And once we inculcate healthy habits, creating good health or reversing disease becomes a natural outcome.



(Karan Kakkad is a Disease Reversal expert based in India. He is the Founder & CEO of Reverse Factor. To know more call: 8100550660, or visit www.reversefactor.in)