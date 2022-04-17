Hemp-based food is now legally healthy

Despite knowing the benefits of Hemp, it was banned from being used in food products. However, the situation is about to change now. InCare Lab has become the first FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India)licensed company in India to be allowed to manufacture Hemp based food and beverage products.

Hemp, which is also known as Cannabis Phytocannabinoids, is a largely misunderstood seed thanks to the family it comes from – opium. But Hemp, in itself, is a good antioxidant full of protein, Omega 3, Omega 6 and high-quality fibre.

According to Keshav Agarwal, Cannabis Cannabinoids Analysis & Researcher, Co-Founder of InCare Lab, “Hemp seeds have a rich nutritional profile and provide a range of health benefits. These small, brown seeds are rich in protein, fibre, and healthful fatty acids, including omega-3 and omega-6. They have antioxidant effects and may reduce symptoms of numerous ailments, improving the health of the heart, skin, and joints.”

It is, however, important to use the right equipment and science to extract the natural goodness from the seeds to infuse products with the purest form of Hemp that’s beneficial to the consumer. InCare Lab are specialised in Cannabis Phytocannabinoid extraction and formulation. Their team of Cannabis researchers have already produced and marketed some of the most commercially successful Cannabis Phytocannabinoids derived products into the highly regulated European market. The company is now bringing that cutting edge technical expertise to India.

According to Mr. Rohit Chauhan, who is Cannabis Cannabinoids Extraction & Analysis Researcher, Co-Founder InCare Lab and Life Time Scientific Member of Italian Society of Medicinal Cannabis, and researching the hemp sector in India, “According to the FSSAI Hemp regulations, hemp seed means the hulled, non-viable seeds obtained from Cannabis sativa or other indigenous Cannabis species. The cultivation of Cannabis species for the purpose of hemp seeds in India shall comply with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and rules made there under. The hemp seed, hemp seed oil and hemp seed flour shall be sold as food or used as an ingredient in a food for sale subject to conforming to the standards made by FSSAI.

Mr. Keshav Agarwal says “The hemp-based foods market has the potential to grow by USD 364.98 million during 2022-2027, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.55%.”

InCare Lab promises to revive the age old tradition with sustainably produced, high quality white label and custom hemp based Medicinal, Cosmetic, Nutraceutical, and Pet products Rohit Chauhan says “Throughout the world, the reputation of Indian made cannabis (Hemp) based products are unrivalled. We source raw botanical ingredients locally, all our extraction and manufacturing occurs in our own facility and we operate in accordance with FSSAI regulations, Ayush guidelines.”

To know more about Hemp products visit www.incarelab.com and email on: info@incarelab.com)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 02:04 PM IST