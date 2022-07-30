Fighting fibroids with Mahatrik mudra

Fibroids are a common type of growth in the female pelvis. Many women have uterine fibroids sometime during their lives. However, many women don’t experience any symptoms from their fibroids and don’t realise its presence. Your doctor may discover fibroids incidentally during a pelvic exam or prenatal ultrasound.

Fibroids range in size--from seedlings, undetectable by the human eye to bulky masses that can distort and enlarge the uterus. A person can have a single fibroid or multiple ones. In extreme cases, multiple fibroids can expand the uterus so much that it reaches the rib cage and can add weight.

The growth patterns of uterine fibroids vary — they may grow slowly or rapidly, or they may remain the same size. Some fibroids go through growth spurts, and some may shrink on their own. Many fibroids that have been present during pregnancy shrink or disappear after pregnancy, as the uterus goes back to its usual size.

Although researchers continue to study the causes of fibroid tumors, little scientific evidence is available on how to prevent them. But, by making healthy lifestyle choices, such as maintaining a healthy weight and eating fruits and vegetables, you may be able to decrease your fibroid risk. Also, some research suggests that using hormonal contraceptives may be associated with a lower risk of fibroids.

Mahatrik Mudra

While preventing uterine fibroids may not be possible, only a small percentage of these tumors require treatment. But prevention is better than cure. A simple preventive comes by way of practicing Mahatrik Mudra - 'maha' means 'big' and 'trik' means 'sacrum'. This mudras forms the shape of sacrum and has magical effects on the sacral region in men and women:

Practising the mudra

There are two ways:

Join the tips of both thumbs and little fingers. Separately, join the tips of the ring fingers. Keep the other two fingers open and straight. Join the tips of both thumbs and ring fingers. Separately, join the tips of little finger. Keep the other two fingers straight and open.

Note: In both methods, only thumbs, little and ring fingers are used while index and middle fingers are kept straight. Do it for seven minutes, thrice a day.

In the science of mudras, the little finger denotes the Swadishthan Chakra (water element), while the ring finger denotes Mooladhara Chakra (earth element). While practising the Mahatrik Mudra, one should assume the moola-bandha and uddiyana-bandha postures seated. Moola-bandha means compression/ squeezing of anus, rectum and urinary muscles upwards. Uddiyana-bandha means tightening of the muscles of abdomen, colon and reproductive organs by squeezing them inwards tightly. In doing so, both the earth and water chakras are compressed, thereby affecting all the areas in the sacral region.

