Everything you need to know about how to deal with gas problems in kids

Along with weight gain, back, neck, and eye pain, even gas problems are commonly seen among children owing to a change in eating habits. Parents should not ignore if there is major discomfort and the child is complaining a lot about abdominal distress. To curb gas problems in children, check their fluid intake, make them eat fibre-rich foods, avoid giving acidic foods, and hot compression can relieve abdominal pain in children. Read on to know more about the other helpful tips, follow them immediately. As adults, it is perfectly normal for children to have gas and it is unavoidable too. Nowadays, owing to poor eating habits and other factors, the gas problem in children is a common occurrence that needs immediate attention.

The causes: Abrupt changes in the diet, certain conditions like lactose intolerance to milk or any milk products, not chewing food properly, swallowing more air while eating, not drinking enough water, excessively eating vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage, asparagus, broccoli, and onions, junk, spicy and oily food can lead to indigestion and gas. Gas problems in children occur due to fruit juices that are loaded with sugar and difficult to digest. Carbonated drinks have high levels of phosphoric acid, which may cause problems of indigestion and gas. When kids move around and play while they eat, they get excited, or eat fast, and gulp, all of which can increase the air in their intestinal tracts. If your child eats while engaged in another activity, such as watching a video, she may ignore her body's signals that she's full and overeat causing gas.

The symptoms: Of gas can be frequent burping, flatulence, abdominal pain and bloating, burning in the belly region, crankiness, and difficulty in passing stool.

Vital measures to tackle the gas problems in children: Children should drink enough water to reduce the chances of gas problems, chew food thoroughly, eat fiber-rich foods, avoid chips, namkeens, cake, pastries, French fries, pizza, pasta, sweetened juices, and carbonated drinks. Children should not immediately sleep after eating food to avoid gases. Massage the child’s belly, give probiotics, encourage the child to exercise, and play at home. Freshly cooked food, soups, and vegetables can help keep the gas problem at bay.

(The writer is a Neonatologist and Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar​​)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 08:03 AM IST