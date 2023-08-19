Do your fingers suddenly get locked? HERE's how what can do to in such a scenario

Pic: Pexels

Stuck finger, medically known as stenosing tenosynovitis, is a condition that affects the fingers and causes one or more fingers to get stuck in a bent position. It occurs when the flexor tendons, which control finger movement, become inflamed or thickened, preventing smooth movement within the tendon sheath.

Causes

Repetitive hand or finger movements: Activities that involve repetitive gripping or grasping motions can strain the flexor tendons, leading to inflammation.

Rheumatoid arthritis: People with this autoimmune condition are more prone to developing stuck finger due to joint inflammation.

Diabetes: Diabetic individuals have an increased risk of stuck finger, possibly due to changes in connective tissues.

Gender and age: Women and individuals between 40 and 60 years old are more commonly affected by stuck finger.

Symptoms

Finger stiffness, especially in the morning

Pain or discomfort at the base of the affected finger

Clicking or popping sensation when moving the finger

Finger catching or locking in a bent position

Limited finger movement, especially when trying to straighten the finger

Home remedies

Rest: Give the affected finger a break from activities that aggravate the condition.

Warm compress: Applying a warm cloth or heat pack to the affected finger can help alleviate pain and improve blood circulation.

Finger exercises: Gently flex and extend the affected finger to maintain mobility and prevent stiffness.

Splinting: Wearing a splint that keeps the affected finger extended can help rest the tendon and reduce symptoms.

Massaging: Gently massaging the affected finger and hand can promote blood flow and ease discomfort.

Sujok Therapy

This helps improve the symptoms, reduce pain and increase the movement of the finger. You can use a probe to massage the highlighted areas (see pic) or use a Sujok ring. Keep rolling it but do not wear it for long periods of time. You can also apply sticker moxa on the highlighted points.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also THIS remedy can relieve stomach bloating and heaviness

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)